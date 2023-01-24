ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
San Angelo LIVE!

ALERT: Avoid Sherwood Way Due to Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX — Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Sunset Blvd. According to our reporters on scene, on Jan. 26, 2023, at around 10 p.m. officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Wy. and Sunset Blvd. for the report of a major crash.
KLST/KSAN

Crash caused by running a…green light?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
KLST/KSAN

Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial

SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for missing elderly man

EDITORS NOTE: SAPD released a Nixle alert at 11:10 p.m. Monday evening stating that Stephen Ray Smith has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help to find Stephen Ray Smith. Smith is a 69-year-old white male considered “at risk” according to the released Nixle alert. He […]
98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices

It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
San Angelo LIVE!

High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo Area Wineries Gain Respect Nationwide

Wine has never been more popular. When most people think of fine wine they think of Napa, Sonoma, France, and Italy. You can add Texas to that list. Texas wines are now winning awards over wines made in some of the world's premiere wine-producing areas. With Valentine's Day, the season of love coming up, wine becomes an important part of a romantic evening. It is not the time for experimentation or guesswork.
98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

