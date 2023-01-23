Guild of Music Supervisors Awards 2023: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Rihanna Among Nominees + Livestream, Venue, MORE

Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Outshines John Mayer's Tour Announcement By Confirming 'Lavender Haze' MV
Taylor Swift's fans believed that the pop superstar's recent move to outshine John Mayer was not coincidental. Swift hyped Swifties when she announced the release of the highly-anticipated music video for her "Midnights" song, "Lavender Haze." She shared the news on her Twitter and Instagram page, writing, "Meet me at midnight... ...for the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)"
Jessica Simpson's Friends Alarmed: Is The Singer-Actress 'Wasting Away' Amid Marital Issues?
Jessica Simpson has lost a lot of weight over the past several years, yet she was mocked on social media. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise... peoples' comments and judgement can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'" she said in response to the hate she had received on Instagram in November 2022.
Austin Butler Finally Credits Vanessa Hudgens for ‘Elvis’ Role Weeks After Fans’ Uproar
Austin Butler amassed negative reactions from fans over the past few weeks after many noticed that he never properly credited Vanessa Hudgens for his role in the hit movie "Elvis." Today the actor is finally speaking out about his ex-girlfriend. It all began when the actor spoke to The Hollywood...
KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame
Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Fall Out Boy Collab With Nicole Kidman? Band Unveils New Song 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' [WATCH]
Fall Out Boy bore two pieces of news yesterday: the first is that their "incredibly rare" show at the Metro is sold out, but the next should be a little more positive-they're releasing a new song. "Bad news for some of you, the Metro show sold out. Good news for...
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Madonna Biopic Cancelled: Julia Garner as Queen of Pop Is Not Exciting?
The Julia Garner-led Madonna biopic has been shelved indefinitely. Does this mean having Jennifer Garner as the pop queen did not quite excite?. It's reportedly because the pop icon is preparing for a world tour. Madonna, 64, intended to direct the film herself for Universal Pictures, but Variety claims that...
Kanye West Children Land First Movie Roles, How Does the Newly-Wed Rapper Feel?
North, nine, and Saint, seven, the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, have scored their first movie roles. What does Kanye feel about this?. In the forthcoming sequel to the 2021 animated film "PAW Patrol: The Movie," the children will star alongside their well-known mother. The next film, will...
Bad Bunny's 'Safaera' Messy Copyright Battle Concludes Soon? Rapper Agrees to Settlement
Back in October 2021, Bad Bunny and his collaborators were served papers for direct and copyright infringement of the hit song "Safaera," the legal battle was so bad, Missy Elliott even went on Twitter to school them. However, according to Rollingstone, the Puerto Rican rapper and his collaborators have reached...
U2 Las Vegas Residency: Bono Speaks Out on Performance Rumors; Is It Happening Soon?
Over the past few months, U2 has been rumored to have an upcoming residency at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today, Bono is finally speaking out and confirming whether the band would perform in Sin City or not. Speaking on the "Smartless" podcast along with Will Arnett,...
Stevie Nicks Almost DIED: Singer’s Near-Death Experience in the 80s Explored
Stevie Nicks rose to popularity and one of the reasons why she amassed many fans was because of Fleetwood Mac. By the time she became a solo artist in the early 80s, it was the same era when MTV was very in demand, which required many musicians to film highly-creative and dramatic music videos.
Miley Cyrus' 'Flower' Power: Singer Achieves Milestone After a Decade, What Took So Long?
Miley Cyrus has been in the music industry for so long, and she has consistently released music, but why does she only have two No. 1 songs on the charts?. According to Billboard, Cyrus' last hit song which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 was her highly-controversial song "Wrecking Ball," released in 2013.
ABBA Members Now 2023: What Happened to the Musicians After Their 2021 Reunion?
For a decade, ABBA members - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - savored popularity and success through the music they created for fans. The hit supergroup, however, had to be on hiatus in 1982. As early as 2016, ABBA hyped fans again as it...
Lea Michele Vainglorious? Viral Video Shows How She Stole THIS Star's Spotlight In Latest TV Appearance
Lea Michele is being accused of bad behavior once again. In her most recent appearance on "The Tonight Show," when she emerged after her name was called, it appeared as though she was attempting to compete for attention with Sadie Sink, another guest who was seated next to Tariq. The...
Alicia Keys Now 2023: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Recent Milestone, & Latest Update About Singer
Alicia Keys has been one of the world's best-selling music artists, and her empire continuously grows in the past decades. Among the artists in the music industry, Keys surely has one of the most inspiring stories as her beginnings were never easy. As a kid, the singer already struggled with self-esteem issues. She also suffered harassment, and she always brought a knife whenever she went out of their home.
Austin Butler Dedicates 'Bittersweet' Oscar Nomination to Lisa Marie Presley: 'It Feels Strange to Celebrate'
As Austin Bulter basks in the glory after receiving his first-ever Oscar nomination for his role in "Elvis", he can't help but feel a twinge of sadness because he can't bask alongside Lisa Marie Presley, who died last Jan. 12. The 31-year-old actor's feelings must have been thrown into some...
Kali Uchis Net Worth 2023: Latin Pop Star’s Fortune Explored Ahead of New Album Release
Kali Uchis is dominating the pop music industry today because of her unique sound and the way she expresses herself through fashion. Since the musician has been successful over the past few years, many fans are wondering how much her fortune is worth today. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the pop...
Britney Spears Said She's Bullied and Gaslighted in a Somber Tweet: Is She Okay?
Britney Spears appeared to have had enough of overzealous fans in a statement she released on Thursday in reaction to a recent police visit prompted by supporters. It appears now that the singer is no longer pleased that fans are concerned about her well-being, feeling their actions are starting to become too intrusive.
Rihanna's 'Umbrella' Receives Grave Insult; Lyrics Meant to 'Manipulate?' [Details]
A priest asserts that he died and visited hell, where he witnessed devils singing Rihanna's songs. Gerald Johnson, a priest from Michigan, asserted that he temporarily died in 2016 following a heart attack and experienced hell before returning to life. He said in a viral video that his soul departed...
Madonna a Thief? Randy Jackson Hilariously Recalls How Pop Star Stole THIS From Him
Madonna is known for all sorts of things like being a legendary pop star, fashion icon, activist, and more, but there was a time in her career when she stole an item from a famous record producer, who recently called her out hilariously; what happened?. Former "American Idol" judge Randy...
