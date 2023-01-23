ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Ted Rivers

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma

Oklahoma, known as the Sooner State, is home to a diverse range of individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics. From Hollywood actors to country music singers, Oklahoma has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus

Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
Essence

Chlöe Bailey Announces Debut Album ‘In Pieces’

The “Have Mercy” singer released a first-look trailer on Instagram. Chlöe Bailey is finally ready to release her debut album, In Pieces, in March 2023. The highly anticipated project has been a long time coming for the Atlanta native, as she’s endured hardship during her solo era.
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
musictimes.com

Alicia Keys Now 2023: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Recent Milestone, & Latest Update About Singer

Alicia Keys has been one of the world's best-selling music artists, and her empire continuously grows in the past decades. Among the artists in the music industry, Keys surely has one of the most inspiring stories as her beginnings were never easy. As a kid, the singer already struggled with self-esteem issues. She also suffered harassment, and she always brought a knife whenever she went out of their home.
musictimes.com

Incubus Replacement Bassist Revealed: What Happened to Ben Kenney?

Incubus will be going on tour this year and it appears that one of their most beloved members won't be appearing at their shows; who will temporarily replace him?. According to a statement posted on the group's social media accounts, bassist Ben Kenney will be unable to play with his bandmates after a "recent medical procedure" in their remaining shows throughout January.
musictimes.com

Ava Max Almost Gave Up on Music Career but THIS Song Saved Her

Ava Max is one of the industry's biggest artists today, but there was a time in her life when she almost gave up on her music career until one of her songs amassed massive success that shot her into international stardom. Speaking to a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the...
musictimes.com

Karol G Unveils 'Personal' New Album: 'Mañana Será Bonito': Singer Was Inspired By THIS

Karol G is dropping her highly-anticipated album in two years, "Manana Sera Bonito" two years after the release of her third studio album, "KG0516", in 2021. Just a few weeks before her birthday, the Colombian singer is gearing up to release her most personal body of work yet, "Today, I announce a project that I've dedicated so much love and time to."
musictimes.com

Belle and Sebastian Tour 2023 CANCELED: Stuart Murdoch's Health Worsening?

Fans are looking forward to Belle and Sebastian's tour this year, but it appears that they won't see them perform live anytime soon after the group announced that their scheduled shows are canceled due to frontman Stuart Murdoch's health; what medical condition is he suffering from?. The singer issued a...
musictimes.com

Matty Healy Saved from Cancellation for the 2nd Time After George Floyd Tweet Fiasco

Matty Healy was possibly spared a second encounter with cancel-culture obsessed millennials during Monday night's performance with The 1975 in Leeds. Not that he's without fault here. But because of his very proactive bandmates, he's spared that experience. It's not likely to bode well for someone who is already tagged as racist.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tomb Raider’ Film in the Works as Amazon Makes Rich Rights Deal for Marvel-Like Franchise (Exclusive)

Amazon is building a Tomb Raider franchise. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the retail giant and streamer has teamed with Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment for a massive rights deal to make a Tomb Raider feature film, in addition to the newly announced TV series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and at least one video game in the Lara Croft franchise. More from The Hollywood ReporterPhoebe Waller-Bridge Prepping 'Tomb Raider' TV Series for Amazon (Exclusive)Phoebe Waller-Bridge Renews Amazon Overall Deal (Exclusive)Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's 'AIR' Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release The idea is to build out a connected world of Tomb Raider, with...
musictimes.com

Fans Launch Petition To Induct Aaliyah To Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [DETAILS]

Aaliyah is one of the biggest artists in the music industry whose impact and influence are still felt now because of the many artists she inspired back then because of her music. Hailed as the "Queen of Urban Pop" and the "Princess of R&B," Aaliyah recorded songs and albums that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy