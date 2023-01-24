Read full article on original website
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Anthony Davis returns as the Lakers defeat the Spurs in the season series.FYF Sports Debates PodcastLos Angeles, CA
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years
But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
San Antonio among top U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023
Sorry, Austin. Try again next year.
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in Texas
There was bad news for renters in San Antonio last year, with rental prices increasing by over 5% across the year. In a new report released by online real estate brokerage Redfin, renters in San Antonio faced a more considerable rental increase than any other city in Texas. Between Dec. 2021 and December 2022, rents in San Antonio rose 5.1%.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of Mexican restaurants rack up similar violations
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of Mexican restaurants racked up similar health code violations during recent inspections leading to low scores for the San Antonio food businesses. Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 6600 block of Zarzamora Street, earned a 75 on their December health inspection. An inspector found a...
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
COVID Tracker: Coronavirus numbers down in San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — As the FDA pushes for annual COVID shots a la the flu vaccine, Bexar County health officials reported 1,378 additional coronavirus cases for the week starting on Jan. 18 and ending Tuesday—the lowest seven-day total since late December and a steep drop from the 2,841 cases reported in the previous week.
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
KENS 5
These are scams to avoid in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yours
Usually, it is Taco Tuesday, but it will be Taco Friday for people in San Antonioday. Two places in San Antonio are giving away free tacos this Friday, which will be a great start to the weekend.
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
iheart.com
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
San Antonio has mixed feelings about what ‘puro’ means. I’m concerned
What does puro mean to you?
Free breakfast tacos with Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer'
SAN ANTONIO — Even though the annual Cowboy Breakfast is on hold until next year, you can still get free breakfast tacos at another event this week. Favor's Chief Taco Officer and San Antonio native, Chris Flores, will be at True Texas Tacos on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
How could $25 million make a difference in the local homeless community?
SAN ANTONIO — Mari Salgado relies on the Catholic Worker House for more than just food and friendship. Salgado is homeless. She said the day shelter, which serves those who are disabled or over age 50, is a safe haven where she can take advantage of many support services.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location
SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
