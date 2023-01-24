ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Observer

San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years

But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

These are scams to avoid in 2023

SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?

If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy