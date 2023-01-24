ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Monthly

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tater tots are the top Super Bowl snack in most Midwest states, but not Wisconsin

The final four teams will be battling it out this weekend to get into the Super Bowl. Maybe you're already looking forward to the food you'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.According to a new survey, meatballs take the number-one spot, followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots and chili.Taters tots were number one in Minnesota, and queso was tops in Wisconsin. Tater tots were also tops in Iowa and both Dakotas.Most of the favored snacks would not be considered by many to be healthy options, but a few states did opt for hummus.Even though they led the pack, meatballs were the most popular Google search in only five states: Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming.Click here for more information.
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down

With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community

This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
COON RAPIDS, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

