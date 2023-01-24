Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama football: 3 perfect coordinator pairings to replace Bill O’Brien, Pete Golding
Nick Saban needs to replace both of his Alabama coordinators with Pete Golding and now Bill O’Brien taking other jobs. And once again, Nick Saban will have to replace both of his coordinators at Alabama…. This is getting old, right? While Saban is not getting any younger, he still...
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Longtime Hugh Freeze assistant reports he's new Jackson State football offensive coordinator
Recent Twitter activity gives a strong clue about coach T.C. Taylor's plans for Jackson State football's offense in 2023. According to former Liberty co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris' Twitter page, he has been hired as Jackson State's offensive coordinator. That means the Tigers' offense could look a lot like Hugh Freeze's offenses at Liberty and Ole Miss.
atozsports.com
Jeremy Pruitt’s potential return to coaching is picking up some major steam
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt could soon be returning to a college football sideline. There seems to be some serious momentum building toward a Pruitt/Alabama reunion. Pruitt served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for two seasons before landing the Tennessee job. He was also an assistant at Alabama under...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Tom Brady sent salty text to former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich after Bucs loss
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Former Auburn WR finds new home at in-state school
After spending one season on the Plains, one former Auburn wide receiver is making a move to be closer to home. Dazalin Worsham, who was a part of the 2022 roster after transferring in from Miami, has announced that he will be staying in-state, and will transfer to UAB. Worsham is a native of Trussville, and will now play college football 15 miles away from his hometown.
State of the Program: Ole Miss Football
With the spring semester now underway in Oxford, let's take a look at how the major sports on campus sit early in 2023, continuing with football.
Kelce Parents Share Why They Chose Eagles Game Over Chiefs
The brothers are both playing on championship Sunday for the first time.
The Auburn Daily Show: Message boards are obsessed with Auburn football, Hugh Freeze
Ole Miss message boards are all over Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl right now.
Auburn adds two GAs to their coaching staff
Hugh Freeze hires two GAs to the defensive coaching staff.
T. Watts & TR: Football staff chatter; Men's hoops grinds past pesky MSU; Round Table Mailbag and more!
What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- With daunting February slate on tap,...
Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0