Tuscaloosa, AL

The Clarion Ledger

Longtime Hugh Freeze assistant reports he's new Jackson State football offensive coordinator

Recent Twitter activity gives a strong clue about coach T.C. Taylor's plans for Jackson State football's offense in 2023. According to former Liberty co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris' Twitter page, he has been hired as Jackson State's offensive coordinator. That means the Tigers' offense could look a lot like Hugh Freeze's offenses at Liberty and Ole Miss.
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

Jeremy Pruitt’s potential return to coaching is picking up some major steam

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt could soon be returning to a college football sideline. There seems to be some serious momentum building toward a Pruitt/Alabama reunion. Pruitt served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for two seasons before landing the Tennessee job. He was also an assistant at Alabama under...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady sent salty text to former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich after Bucs loss

Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn WR finds new home at in-state school

After spending one season on the Plains, one former Auburn wide receiver is making a move to be closer to home. Dazalin Worsham, who was a part of the 2022 roster after transferring in from Miami, has announced that he will be staying in-state, and will transfer to UAB. Worsham is a native of Trussville, and will now play college football 15 miles away from his hometown.
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

