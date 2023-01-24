Read full article on original website
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Daily Orange
Dyaisha Fair’s scores season-high 36 points, 8 3-pointers in win over Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair sized up Yonta Vaughn. The shot clock was winding down and the Orange had gone on a run to get the game to double digits. Fair dribbled into the right side key, stepped back and scored a 17-footer over Vaughn, giving SU a 12-point lead and forcing UVA to call a timeout.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
cbs19news
Coaches Reunite: Coach Mox faces off against her college coach at Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Start the buses because UVA women's basketball hits the road again for another ACC test. This time at Syracuse for their first unranked road game since December 7th. The road to Syracuse will also lead to a familiar face on the opposite side on the court....
Daily Orange
Exclusive: Ange Bradley on why she retired, her legacy at SU and starting a new life
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Lauren Scorza always remembered one phrase Ange Bradley used to say during Scorza’s four years with Syracuse field hockey: “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.”. For Bradley, it’s her...
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s win over Virginia: Fair, Rice lead offensively
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Last Sunday, SU jumped from playing the worst team in the ACC (GT) to playing the league’s best in the No. 13 ranked Duke Blue Devils. The Orange kept affairs close in the first half and trailed by just five points after the opening 20 minutes.
Daily Orange
Data dive: Here are the numbers that have defined Syracuse’s season so far
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. For the second-straight season, Syracuse fell early in nonconference play with disappointing home losses to Colgate and Bryant. But this time around, the Orange rebounded quickly, going on a five-game win streak to end nonconference play, and are 6-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference matchups thus far.
Daily Orange
Beat writers unsure if Syracuse can defeat Virginia Tech again
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse nearly upset North Carolina on Tuesday night, but after allowing a putback layup off of a missed free throw and a flagrant one foul on Judah Mintz, UNC pulled through, helped along by strong performances by Armando Bacot and Pete Nance inside the paint. Jim Boeheim walked off the podium angered by a question. Mintz gave one-word answers with reporters swarming him in the locker room. The Orange played their most intense matchup and came up just short of the Atlantic Coast Conference win.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: What to know about 14-6 Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After keeping up with then-No. 7 Notre Dame on Jan. 15 for the first three quarters and falling apart in the fourth, Syracuse embarked on a two-game road trip to get back in the win column.
Daily Orange
Arielle DeSmet’s 24 saves fuels Syracuse’s 4-1 win over RIT
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse lost a faceoff in the offensive zone, springing a fast break by RIT. Lexi Sung received a pass in stride. Sung split Lauren Bellefontaine and Hannah Johnson in the neutral zone. Her wide control with the outside of her stick prevented Johnson from checking the puck away. Sung brought the puck back across her body, in preparation for a shot. The freshman got off an attempt from close range, but Arielle DeSmett sprawled across the ice to deny her.
sujuiceonline.com
Transfer portal players had mixed results after leaving Syracuse
Though Syracuse finished with its best record since 2018 at 7-6, several key players entered the transfer portal once the season ended, including defensive backs Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. With these departures in mind, we checked in on how the 2022 transfers from Syracuse were fairing across college...
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school
The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
orangefizz.net
John Eads Responsds to the Boeheim Presser Situation
My phone has been blowing up for the past several hours over the events that took place in the press conference last night after Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina. Here’s the video for those who aren’t aware of the situation…. I had asked a few questions...
Daily Orange
Graduate student Lauren Bellefontaine serves as an anchor in fifth season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Lauren Bellefontaine played for Ontario Red during the 2017 Canadian U18 National Hockey tournament. She didn’t let the opportunity to represent her province go to waste, scoring the game-winning goal against Ontario Blue in the final and securing the team’s gold medal.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 4-1 win over RIT secured by strong 3rd period
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Hannah Johnson stared down Lindsay Maloney, getting ready for a faceoff. As soon as the puck was dropped, Johnson immediately got her stick on it and flung it behind her to Kambel Beacom in front of RIT’s blue line.
Daily Orange
Mae Batherson wins 3rd CHA Defenseman of the Week award this season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse defenseman Mae Batherson was named the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season after her performances against No. 10 Cornell and Lindenwood. Batherson recorded two blocks in...
Daily Orange
Syracuse drops 2nd-consecutive game in 5-3 loss to RIT
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With 2:02 remaining in the first period, Lauren Bellefontaine was sent to the penalty box for tripping. After Rayla Clemons was shut down trying to score a shorthanded goal, the Tigers brought the puck into Syracuse’s defensive zone. Kyla Bear fired a shot on goal, but Arielle DeSmet blocked the shot with her left leg pad.
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
Daily Orange
‘Just not quite.’ Final mistakes cost Syracuse in loss to North Carolina
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse entered the ring against an Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight for the third time this January. And for most of the night, it matched North Carolina punch for punch. The opening two rounds ended...
