ASHEVILLE, (WLOS) — Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon steps down from her position due to health issues. In a letter to residents, commissioners, and town staff, she said she started to experience serious complications after a planned heart surgery in November. She says she is making good progress but now must focus her efforts on recovery. "I would like to thank the residents of Sylva for your support," her letter read, in part. "Serving you as an elected official for sixteen years has been a joy." Her resignation was effective as of Jan. 26, 2023.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO