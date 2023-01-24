Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
WLOS.com
Advocates discuss next steps in efforts to end homelessness in Asheville, Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness held a retreat Thursday with the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee to further unpack what the next steps should be in ending homelessness in Asheville. The retreat came after the National Alliance to End Homelessness presented conclusions and recommendations drawn...
WLOS.com
Organization that helps local youths needs support, permanent home for track team
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program that empowers and uplifts young people in Asheville is looking for support and a track to call home. "You can’t learn it overnight,” coach Ricardo Howard said. “If you take your time, you’ll get it.”. The My Daddy Taught...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
WLOS.com
Dog rescued from French Broad River is reunited with owner
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A dog rescued from drowning a couple of weeks ago has reunited with its owner after he saw the pup on News 13. A spokesperson with Asheville Humane Society said Thursday, Jan. 26 that the 20-pound poodle mix is now microchipped and back with family after the harrowing ordeal.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
WLOS.com
Ag in the Classroom project presents 500th book during event at Edneyville Elementary
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Farm Bureau Women's Committee's Ag in the Classroom project just hit a big milestone. The project, which provides agriculturally-related books to public elementary schools in Henderson County, presented its 500th book Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The presentation happened at Edneyville Elementary School. The...
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, (WLOS) — Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon steps down from her position due to health issues. In a letter to residents, commissioners, and town staff, she said she started to experience serious complications after a planned heart surgery in November. She says she is making good progress but now must focus her efforts on recovery. "I would like to thank the residents of Sylva for your support," her letter read, in part. "Serving you as an elected official for sixteen years has been a joy." Her resignation was effective as of Jan. 26, 2023.
WLOS.com
Asheville Police to get access to Buncombe County real-time intelligence center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for use of the FUSUS real-time intelligence center camera system. The agreement was approved by a 4-1 vote, with councilmember Kim Roney voting against. “Collaborating to address...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
WLOS.com
Nurses rally outside Mission to again push for safe staffing on National Day of Action
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of nurses across the country rallied outside hospitals Thursday morning, Jan. 26 for a National Day of Action. That included some nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville. They continue to push for safe staffing. This rally at Mission is the first one since the...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Tina David
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Pleasant Gardens Elementary School, special education teacher Tina David teaches four grade levels of students with autism. She says it's a challenge, but she wouldn't have it any other way. "They're very honest, maybe to a degree that makes some people uncomfortable, but...
WLOS.com
Second chance at life: Woman jumps into French Broad River to save drowning dog
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A scruffy 20-pound poodle mix is lucky to be alive, and it's all thanks to someone who was willing to jump in to the rescue. Riu is about 2 years old, and he's recovering from a pretty traumatic experience. About two weeks ago, two women...
WLOS.com
Work set to begin on $55 million traffic control tower for Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport celebrated a milestone Wednesday when officials broke ground on a $55 million traffic control tower. The old control tower was built in 1961, and a lot has changed since then. "We need to make sure there is the best equipment for maintaining...
WLOS.com
Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
WLOS.com
Area leaders hear strategies to reduce homelessness, but many residents remain skeptical
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council, Buncombe County commissioners and many community members gathered at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville on Wednesday for a presentation from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The alliance presented its conclusions following its study on homelessness in Asheville. Because of...
WLOS.com
Over two dozen restaurants taking part in annual 'Food for Thought' in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Food insecurity is an unfortunate problem that is prevalent but not limited to Western North Carolina. With the rising food costs across the nation, the Henderson County education foundation is resuming a fundraising event to ensure children do not go hungry. It’s called “Food...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
Mountain Xpress
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
Comments / 0