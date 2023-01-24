ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Dog rescued from French Broad River is reunited with owner

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A dog rescued from drowning a couple of weeks ago has reunited with its owner after he saw the pup on News 13. A spokesperson with Asheville Humane Society said Thursday, Jan. 26 that the 20-pound poodle mix is now microchipped and back with family after the harrowing ordeal.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system

Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, (WLOS) — Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon steps down from her position due to health issues. In a letter to residents, commissioners, and town staff, she said she started to experience serious complications after a planned heart surgery in November. She says she is making good progress but now must focus her efforts on recovery. "I would like to thank the residents of Sylva for your support," her letter read, in part. "Serving you as an elected official for sixteen years has been a joy." Her resignation was effective as of Jan. 26, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23

Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Tina David

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Pleasant Gardens Elementary School, special education teacher Tina David teaches four grade levels of students with autism. She says it's a challenge, but she wouldn't have it any other way. "They're very honest, maybe to a degree that makes some people uncomfortable, but...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’

If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system

What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

