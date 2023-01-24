ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Alexander H. Jones: Folwell's governor ambitions waste of time

By Email
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDQq3_0kP0eWRF00

He’s wasting his time. The state political rumor mill has been churning out scuttlebutt about Treasurer Dale Folwell’s well-honed ambitions to be governor of North Carolina. It can’t come as a surprise that this hard-charging hard-liner would seek to bring his brand of extreme conservatism to the grand rambler on Blount Street. Folwell has, after all, been pursuing this dream since long before he became the first Republican treasurer in generations. But the gratifying truth is that this libertarian zealot will almost certainly never get to impose a vision of minimal government, one perhaps even more purist than the dogma purveyed by Sen. Phil Berger, onto a state that can hardly sustain more attacks on its public architecture.

This crusader seems unsatisfied with turning a traditionally staid office into a cudgel for his war against government. He wants, instead, to be the top dog in the Blount-street doghouse. But this ambitious man and his disregard for the life-security of state employees will face one big, looming obstacle in his quest to be governor: One Robinson, Mark, R-Extremist. In his blinding ambition, Folwell has seemed not to calculate just how formidably the lieutenant governor overshadows nearly every Republican on the state political scene. Indeed, polling by Carolina Forward, a statewide center-left group of which I am a contributor, shows Robinson a laughable 50 points ahead of Folwell.

Folwell has mistaken his imposing stature in Raleigh policy circles for the far more mystical stuff of political appeal. The fact is that across the state, the only people who even know of Folwell’s existence are state employees, whom he is tormenting, and a tiny cohort of intense political junkies, half of whom regard him as a madman. (There is also a small group of liberal policy wonks who should know better but seem to think he’s been a tolerable Treasurer. He has not.)

In contrast to Folwell’s obscurity, Mark Robinson is a bona fide political celebrity. With his hateful antics and nutty diatribes against liberals and the woke agenda, Robinson has turned himself into a C-list national star, while Folwell would not even merit a star on the Walk of Fame that thankfully does not exist on the sidewalks of Jones Street. What Folwell shares in common with Robinson, however, is an expansive set of enemies. The difference here is that Folwell has the wrong ones. The people who revile Mark Robinson tend to LGBTQ rights advocates and the women’s movement: in other words, the people whose renewed subjugation constitutes the prevailing agenda of the evangelical right. Folwell has made bitter enemies of the teaching and state-employee communities, who after his callous decision to switch the State Health Plan to Aetna rightly perceive him as disrupting their lives.

So Folwell has little chance even of winning the Republican primary, for no matter how much control he may exercise over the health care of hundreds of thousands he has little power to overcome the immense force of political entertainment that’s made Mark Robinson a star. Let’s say, for the sake of a pointless thought experiment, that Folwell did manage to win the primary. If he were the nominee, he’d likely get within 100,000 votes of winning the election: This is North Carolina. But the final hundred grand would prove elusive. Folwell’s bleak prospects owe to the fact that, for all his rumpled demeanor and uncharismatic personality, he indeed reflects the right-wing archetype that has failed again and again in North Carolina. He’s not a flame-spitting dragon like Jim Gardner, but Folwell’s intense devotion to the cause of slashing government is in line with a long succession of losing Republican nominees. This is something close to an iron rule of North Carolina gubernatorial elections.

Folwell is, in short, on a collision course with a world of embarrassment. He got only 5% of Republican primary voter support in a recent Carolina Forward Poll. And anyone who’s cognizant of the towering stature the large gentleman in the LG’s office enjoys in far-right circles, cannot take seriously the idea of a colorless anti-government ideologue outpacing the probabilities and beating Mark Robinson. The people whose health care Folwell has relentlessly and obsessively undermined for six long years will enjoy seeing his ambitions turn to dust.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinajournal.com

Quasi teacher’s union NCAE is raising dues again. But what value do they provide?

North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) and their parent organization the National Education Association (NEA) increased already exorbitant membership dues on North Carolina teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Let’s try to put into perspective what NCAE/NEA member dues pay for and the value brought to paying teachers. NCAE/NEA...
gamblingnews.com

North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling

There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ednc.org

Here comes the legislative long session. What does that mean for K-12 education?

While the 2023 long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off earlier this month, Wednesday is the day that lawmakers really get to work. With legislators poised to develop a budget for the next two years, education is bound to be an important part of their calculus as they go about their work.
CBS 17

NC Quick Pass website, system update begins Feb. 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC Quick Pass is launching a new website and system. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, beginning Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. through Feb. 24, ncquickpass.com and myncquickpass.com will be unavailable, as we transition to the new system. With the new system, customers will only need to visit one website, ncquickpass.com, […]
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another week of big drops in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers. New cases were down 15 percent, hospital admissions fell by 18 percent and there were roughly half as many COVID particles in the state’s wastewater during the week of Jan. 15-21 than there were the week before, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina

Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

New & Exciting at the North Carolina Estuarium

The North Carolina Estuarium has been working on updates and has some exciting things planned for 2023! If you’re not familiar with the Estuarium, it is the world’s first of its kind, and one of North Carolina’s most innovative environmental centers that celebrates our estuary and coastal waterways.
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bladen Journal

Half of North Carolina’s population at risk of wildfires

ELIZABETHTOWN — Over 4.8 million people who reside in North Carolina are living in areas with an elevated risk of wildfires. That equates to half of the state’s population. Currently, North Carolina averages approximately 10 dangerous heat days per year, but that number is expected to be 6 times higher by 2050. These projections make it important for residents to understand how to decrease the risk of wildfires and understand how to execute the importance of executing prescribed burns safely.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy