Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement
JSU athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022 The post Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday. According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30. Despite having...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
WLBT
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family. William Douglas Wood was killed...
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
mississippiscoreboard.com
SIMPSON ACADEMY GIRLS END LEAKE’S 70-GAME, FIVE-YEAR HOME GAME WINNING STREAK – BY ROBERT WILSON
Simpson Academy coach Linda Dear has been coaching 37 seasons and won 599 games during her outstanding career, and Tuesday night will go down as one of the most satisfying regular season victories of her career. Simpson outscored Leake Academy by nine points in the fourth quarter to win 49-45...
WLBT
Family of Alcorn State student looks for answers 3 years after death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of 20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh says they’ve been seeking justice since 2020 when their son was shot and killed in Claiborne County. Fitzhugh’s parents feel an improper investigation and judicial process are to blame. “I just want closure for my family and for...
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
WLBT
‘As a parent, you never think, where would I go?’: Doctor and staff providing burn care at Baptist
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You never know when an accident may happen. A burn center is something you hope your family never needs to know about. But, there was a gap in access when the state’s only center closed in the fall. As WLBT reported previously, UMMC is requesting...
WLBT
Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue. HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson State University Ranked Among Best Online Programs By U.S. News & World Report
Jackson State University has been ranked among the 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report. JSUOnline offers undergraduate programs in business administration, history, childcare and family education, criminal justice, healthcare administration, professional interdisciplinary studies, and technology with a concentration in emergency management. “It is an...
WAPT
More potholes popping up in Jackson after rainy January
JACKSON, Miss. — Potholes in Jackson are something people who live, work and travel to Jackson have to deal with. While it's not a new problem, many people have noticed more potholes popping up. One large factor is all the rainfall in January, which, as of Wednesday, was 1.35 inches above average.
WLBT
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still no suspects after a child was shot in Jackson earlier this week. According to police, on late Monday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the front room of her home on Road of Remembrance. The mother took the child to a...
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings and violent crimes
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings after a series of violent incidents in the city of Jackson. "What we are saying in this state, and particularly in the Capital City, is violent offenses are out of control. Particularly in the car space," Sen. Brice Wiggins said.
Man arrested for fatal shooting on St. Charles Street in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Madison County. Jakeviyon Hunter, 21, was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on January 25, 2023. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Madison County deputies said the shooting […]
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
WAPT
Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1