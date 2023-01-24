ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday. According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30. Despite having...
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
WLBT

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
WAPT

Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness

JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson State University Ranked Among Best Online Programs By U.S. News & World Report

Jackson State University has been ranked among the 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report. JSUOnline offers undergraduate programs in business administration, history, childcare and family education, criminal justice, healthcare administration, professional interdisciplinary studies, and technology with a concentration in emergency management. “It is an...
WAPT

More potholes popping up in Jackson after rainy January

JACKSON, Miss. — Potholes in Jackson are something people who live, work and travel to Jackson have to deal with. While it's not a new problem, many people have noticed more potholes popping up. One large factor is all the rainfall in January, which, as of Wednesday, was 1.35 inches above average.
WLBT

No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still no suspects after a child was shot in Jackson earlier this week. According to police, on late Monday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the front room of her home on Road of Remembrance. The mother took the child to a...
WAPT

Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
WJTV 12

One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
