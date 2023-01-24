ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
sportszion.com

Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer

WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion

As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
Complex

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'

Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop

Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers

WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
ringsidenews.com

Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message After Undertaker Segment During WWE RAW Is XXX

Bray Wyatt’s character has been through many incarnations in WWE already. During WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, he had another chance to share the ring with a Superstar who paved the way for so many, including Wyatt himself. That segment with The Undertaker meant the world to Wyatt, and he expressed those feelings the next day.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
tjrwrestling.net

Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer

According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'

On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy