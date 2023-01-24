Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event
Palm Springs Animal Shelter is over capacity for their big dog kennels and are hosting an adoption event to find these lovable canines homes. The shelter will be hosting the adoption event at the Mathis Home showroom in Indio this Saturday, January 28th from 11am to 3pm. The address is 81410 CA-111 in Indio.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs
If you're planning to visit this desert oasis, don't make these errors during your travels.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Conservancy receives another 70 acres to preserve in Live Oak Canyon
The year 2022 ended with fireworks for the Redlands Conservancy as the organization received a significant gift that included 70 acres of natural open space. This is the newest land acquisition for the conservancy whose mission includes conserving Redlands’ irreplaceable natural and agricultural lands. According to Executive Director Sherli...
localemagazine.com
From Vintage Markets to Hockey Games, Here Are 8 Things to Experience in the Desert This February
Fill Your Calendar With These Exciting Events and Happenings!. When the cooler weather begins to dance through the desert air, there’s a shift away from the standard sprawl-out-by-the-pool afternoon. While the temps in Greater Palm Springs are still mild even in the dead of winter, there’s so much more to do than sip poolside cocktails. From catching a hockey game at the all-new Acrisure Arena to touring the city’s midcentury modern architecture, we’ve got you covered on some good old-fashioned February fun!
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Gusty winds as high as 30 mph in Redlands
Dust in your eyes, car veering to one side of the road, chilly wind is sweeping through Redlands. The National Weather Service reported that the winds blowing northeast between 15 and 20 mph with gusts as strong as 30 mph and it is evident with debris in the streets such as the large, dry palm leaves.
thepalmspringspost.com
Police rolling out ‘relentless’ effort to deal with unhoused criminals; shelter still lacking for many who want help
As volunteers prepare to fan out across the city on a mission to count unhoused residents on Wednesday morning, Palm Springs police are preparing to start a related mission. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills announced last week on social media and in an op-ed that his officers will pivot in their efforts to address the homelessness crisis in the city, focusing intently on the unlawful behavior of some who live on the streets rather than their housing status.
Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023
In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
sbcfire.org
Second Alarm Fire Destroys San Bernardino Banquet Hall
Location– 1700 block of North Mt Vernon, San Bernardino. Contact– Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief / PIO, Mmcclintock@sbcfire.org. Last night San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the area of West 17th St & North Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino. 911 callers stated smoke from a large commercial building.
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
Man sentenced for role in armed jewelry store robbery in Palm Desert
A San Pedro man pleaded guilty today to his involvement in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store and was immediately sentenced to eight years and four months of state prison. Rayjon Thorton, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to one felony count each of robbery and being a convicted felon and The post Man sentenced for role in armed jewelry store robbery in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Announces New Director of Golf & Head Golf Pro
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa announces two new hires for their prestigious golf division: John Wright as the Director of Golf and Todd Iacono as Head Golf Pro. Palm Desert’s largest resort is known for its two 18-hole championship style courses set against the towering backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Both the Palm and Valley courses were designed by acclaimed architect Ted Robinson, “King of Waterscapes.” True to Ted Robinson’s signature style, the Palm Course is complemented by sprawling water features and rolling greens. Wrapping around the back of the Resort, the Valley course offers challenging bunkers, generous fairways, and undulating greens allowing for an unmatched, scenic golf experience that embraces the resort’s natural beauty. Each par-72 golf course is over 6,500 yards, catering to golfers of all levels and the Desert Springs Golf Club offers golf clinics, private lessons, group & event packages as well as snack bars and beverage carts. For easy booking, the hotel also has a JW Palm Desert App.
Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino
On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
nbcpalmsprings.com
10 Residences Shelter-In-Place in Mecca Due To Ruptured Gas Line
(CNS) – A shelter-in-place order was established for 10 residences in Mecca Thursday after gas line was ruptured during construction in the area. Firefighters responded at around 2 p.m. to the 91000 block of Painted Canyon Court, where an exterior gas line had been ruptured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Cathedral City set to adopt stricter rules for sidewalk vendors
The Cathedral City City Council is expected to adopt an ordnance at their meeting today that will establish stricker rules for sidewalk vendors operating in the city. Once the new rules go into effect, vendors will be required to obtain a permit with the health department and pay an annual fee. Anyone who violates the The post Cathedral City set to adopt stricter rules for sidewalk vendors appeared first on KESQ.
Congress holds moment of silence to honor Riverside County deputies killed on duty
A moment of silence was held on the floor of Congress on Wednesday to honor two Riverside County deputies killed in the line of duty.
Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident
We're learning more about one of the victims that died in a deadly car accident that killed five people in Oasis. We first reported the story last Saturday after a semi truck struck a car at the intersection of Avenue 81 and State Route 86. The five victims included the driver, Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of The post Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0