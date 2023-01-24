Read full article on original website
After major road win, Hawkeye women return to Iowa City. Watch on Fox 28
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeye women have won five in a row, including a massive road win against No. 2 Ohio State 83-72 on Monday, and their next game can be watched in Eastern Iowa on Fox 28. Superstar Caitlin Clark recorded a triple-double in Columbus scoring...
North Liberty preps for Beat the Bitter this weekend
The City of North Liberty is preparing for their annual Beat the Bitter events this weekend. It all starts Saturday, January 28. Jillian Miller joined Iowa's News Now Thursday morning to talk about the big ticket events. For a full schedule of events, click here.
Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
Iowa City & Coralville highlight Human Trafficking Awareness month with Chains Interrupted
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA — Both the Iowa City and Coralville city councils are putting a spotlight on human trafficking. Both cities issued proclamations Tuesday evening, recognizing Human Trafficking Awareness Month, with local nonprofit Chains Interrupted. The group is serving more than 100 survivors in eastern Iowa right now, but...
Roundabouts to double in Cedar Rapids
The City of Cedar Rapids announced it will be constructing 10 new roundabouts in areas they deem as safety issues. After analyzing car crashes and high-speed studies, the city determined the best way to limit traffic incidents is by removing the stop signs and adding the roundabouts. Eleven have been...
Cedar Rapids to add 11 new roundabout to scale back on traffic and major crashes
Cedar Rapids will be adding 11 more roundabouts to the city's road network in hopes of clearing some congested intersections. Roundabouts are also known to cut down on serious crashes, but not everyone is a fan. The city says it is the solution to reducing traffic and major crashes. But...
Petland Iowa City: Pet Trends
Ron Solsrud from Petland Iowa City talks about pet trends. For more information on Petland Iowa City, click here.
Social justice coalition to host I Am Devonna Walker Town Hall Sunday
Cedar Rapids — A townhall meeting hosted by a coalition of social justice activists will take place Sunday, January 29th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. “I Am Devonna Walker” Town Hall. Sunday, January 29, 2023. 2:00 - 4:30pm. Cedar Rapids Public Library...
CRCSD names new superintendent of schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced a new superintendent of schools on Thursday. Dr. Tawana Grover will be the new leader for the school district effective July 1. Dr. Grover most recently was superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Nebraska. “The Board is...
Vendor applications for 2023 Iowa City Farmers Market now being accepted
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Parks & Recreation Department is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2023 season of the Iowa City Farmers Market!. The 2023 season will run each Saturday from May 6 to October 28 from 7:30 a.m.- noon. Each season features new and returning...
The crows have landed in Cedar Rapids NewBo District
Wednesday morning many of those who live in the New Bohemia District in Cedar Rapids awoke to a murder...of crows. The site, not uncommon in the downtown area, was a loud wake up call with hundreds of crows filling the sky and trees. Take a listen!
No verdict after first day of jury deliberations in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A Linn County jury will take deliberations into a second day in just the second-ever triple murder case in Cedar Rapids history after the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments in the Alex Jackson trial on Tuesday morning. Jackson, 22, is...
ICPD look for person of interest in vandalism case
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) is in need of the public's help to identify someone with multiple reports of attempted break ins and vandalism to cars. ICPD sent out a press release on Tuesday with information and a picture of the person of interest.
KETO Kitchen opens new location in downtown
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, KETO Kitchen staff held a grand opening of their new space in the Armstrong Development Building after winning the Race For The Space competition. KETO Kitchen won the Race for the Space program back in September during a “Shark Tank” style event last fall...
Early morning fire leaves four without a home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
Davenport man sentenced to 20 years in prison related to 2021 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of meddling with a witness. According to a press release from the DOJ's Southern District of Iowa office, Roylee Richardson Jr., 32, went to trial in August of 2022 and was found guilty by a federal jury.
