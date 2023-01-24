Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies’ Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to hostZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Comments / 0