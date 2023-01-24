ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

slamwrestling.net

Jay Briscoe’s widow provides update on kids

Ashley Pugh, the widow of Jay Briscoe, provided an update on two of their two daughters, following a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Laurel, Delaware. Their son, Gannon, was not involved in the accident. The two-car collision killed Jay — Jamin Pugh — and another unidentified person....
LAUREL, DE
wrestlinginc.com

Superstar Billy Graham Health Update

"Superstar" Billy Graham's health appears to be improving, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has a long recovery ahead after being hospitalized for an ear infection earlier this month. Graham, 79, was hospitalized three weeks ago with an ear infection that had gotten into his skull, causing breathing issues,...
wrestlinginc.com

Roxanne Perez Speaks On Her Memories Of Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe passed away last week after a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware that left his daughters with serious injuries. Since his passing, The Briscoe family has received much love and support from the pro wrestling community, including stars from various promotions around the world. Current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion and former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Roxanne Perez recalled being around Jay during her brief tenure in ROH.
DELAWARE STATE
Kathryn Lee

Father disowns his daughter the night before her wedding

In the past decade, the cost of a wedding has increased exponentially. As of 2021, the average wedding in the United States costs $28,000. With costs as high as this, having a parent or family member offer to shoulder part of that bill can be extremely helpful.
ringsidenews.com

Mark Briscoe Says Brother Jay Briscoe Will Always Be In His Heart

The wrestling community was deeply saddened by the sudden death of Jay Briscoe at the age of 38. Tributes and condolences flooded social media in the wake of the news. Fans were outraged when Warner Bros Discovery initially did not permit Mark Briscoe to participate in AEW television events, but the situation was resolved quickly. That being said, Mark Briscoe also had a message for his departed brother recently.
DELAWARE STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Richard Holliday Shares Update On Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer Treatment

It was first reported in December that Major League Wrestling star Richard Holliday was battling Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Holliday gave a health update on Thursday via MLW Fusion, noting that he's "doing better each and every day." "You might have been wondering why I have I have been absent...

