slamwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe’s widow provides update on kids
Ashley Pugh, the widow of Jay Briscoe, provided an update on two of their two daughters, following a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Laurel, Delaware. Their son, Gannon, was not involved in the accident. The two-car collision killed Jay — Jamin Pugh — and another unidentified person....
wrestleview.com
Ashley Pugh asks for prayers for family involved in accident that killed her husband Jay Briscoe, campaign launched
Josh Wharton, who is part of fundraising campaign for the Briscoe family announced on his Facebook, that a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the Ternahan family children after their mother passed away in the incident where her truck struck Jay Briscoe’s truck, killing Jay. “It’s been a tough...
wrestlinginc.com
Superstar Billy Graham Health Update
"Superstar" Billy Graham's health appears to be improving, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has a long recovery ahead after being hospitalized for an ear infection earlier this month. Graham, 79, was hospitalized three weeks ago with an ear infection that had gotten into his skull, causing breathing issues,...
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Speaks On Her Memories Of Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe passed away last week after a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware that left his daughters with serious injuries. Since his passing, The Briscoe family has received much love and support from the pro wrestling community, including stars from various promotions around the world. Current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion and former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Roxanne Perez recalled being around Jay during her brief tenure in ROH.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Briscoe Funeral and Candlelight Vigil Details, How to Help Children of Woman Who Passed Away, More
Today would have been the 39th birthday of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 38 following a tragic car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. A candlelight vigil for Briscoe will be held tonight at 7pm at the Lee Elliott...
ringsidenews.com
Mark Briscoe Says Brother Jay Briscoe Will Always Be In His Heart
The wrestling community was deeply saddened by the sudden death of Jay Briscoe at the age of 38. Tributes and condolences flooded social media in the wake of the news. Fans were outraged when Warner Bros Discovery initially did not permit Mark Briscoe to participate in AEW television events, but the situation was resolved quickly. That being said, Mark Briscoe also had a message for his departed brother recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Richard Holliday Shares Update On Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer Treatment
It was first reported in December that Major League Wrestling star Richard Holliday was battling Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Holliday gave a health update on Thursday via MLW Fusion, noting that he's "doing better each and every day." "You might have been wondering why I have I have been absent...
