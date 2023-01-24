Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Streetcar Authority launches new website
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Streetcar Authority launched a new informative website on Thursday made to help the public in answering questions and providing project updates along with other information. The streetcar will be built along Farnam street, running from 10th all the way down to 42nd street.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
fox42kptm.com
UNL promoting listening sessions during search for a new chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is calling on your help in its search for a new chancellor. Several public listening sessions are scheduled for early next month. Two of those listening sessions are via Zoom. The sessions will be moderated by AGB Search. That's the firm UNL's...
fox42kptm.com
Mutual of Omaha's 44-story skyscraper breaks ground, expected opening 2026
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Mutual of Omaha's 44-story skyscraper broke ground on Wednesday where the W. Dale Clark Library once stood. Back in 1909, Mutual of Omaha got its start in downtown Omaha. Today, we are inspired by the energy here, and we are excited to be part of it,” Mutual Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said. “Our investment in a downtown headquarters tower provides a rare opportunity to create a dynamic workplace for our associates while contributing to the strength of our downtown.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Two armed men assaulted multiple people during bank robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are looking for two armed men who are accused of assaulting multiple people before demanding money from a West Omaha bank, according to a press release from OPD. At a little before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, two men came into the First National Bank...
fox42kptm.com
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded gun to school
Fremont, Neb. (KPTM) — A 4th-grade student at a Fremont elementary school brought a loaded firearm to school on Thursday, according to a news release from Fremont Police. Officers responded to Milliken Elementary School at 8:19 a.m. in reference to a student bringing a gun to school. Officers arrived...
fox42kptm.com
Sarpy County Museum shows off renderings of new $15 million facility
SARPY COUNTY (KPTM) — The Sarpy County Museum is showing off the renderings of the new $15 million facility as they kick off a fundraising campaign, according to a press release from the museum. The new facility will be located at 90th Street and Highway 370 in central Sarpy...
fox42kptm.com
Emergency Department expansion project at Methodist Hospital now complete
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Methodist Hospital's multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion is now complete, and officials say it's almost ready to start serving patients. An official opening date is set for early next month. A spokesperson tells us the finished product is more than three years in the making. Construction...
fox42kptm.com
Porch pirate thefts are happening in the metro, how to avoid being a victim
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A few weeks ago, Fox 42 News reported on a Benson resident who caught his porch pirate on camera stealing his package. On Tuesday, Omaha police shared what how likely it is to get your stolen package back. It’s something that’s happening more...
fox42kptm.com
Investigation underway surrounding building fire in Blair
BLAIR, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - An investigation into what ignited a building fire in Blair early Wednesday morning is now underway. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it started shortly before 4:30 in the morning near U.S. 30 and Holly Street. The fire was big enough that a ladder track...
fox42kptm.com
Four Omaha chefs named semi-finalists for 2023 James Beard awards
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — On Monday, the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards were announced, and there are four Omaha chefs on the list. The James Beard Awards is one of the highest awards that a chef can get, and the semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
fox42kptm.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen seeking to declare missing son 'presumed dead'
La Vista, Neb. (KPTM) — The mother of missing La Vista boy Ryan Larsen is now petitioning to have her son declared "presumed dead" by the Sarpy County Court. The 11-year-old went missing on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. He was autistic. In the...
fox42kptm.com
CBFD: Man dead inside a burning home
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — One man and a dog were found dead inside a burning home on Wednesday, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Fire Department. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the home at 114 Blackhawk St. A search and rescue...
fox42kptm.com
If today is Opposite Day, does that mean today is not Opposite Day? #NationalOppositeDay
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 25 marks National Opposite Day, a day that's only goal is to have fun, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. It is especially aimed at children, but it can also be useful for adults to break away from the wintertime blues. Some people celebrate the day on...
fox42kptm.com
One person dead after fatal crash near Mercer Park
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say one man is dead after a car crash near 38th and Cuming street on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities responded to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. where they say a westbound Infiniti G35X struck an eastbound turning northbound Ford Escape. The driver of...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska spring game tickets to go on sale next week
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — Tickets for Nebraska football's annual Red-White Spring game will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
fox42kptm.com
Creighton's Kalkbrenner nominated to national DPOY watchlist
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton men's basketball center player has been named one of ten on the watch list for Naismith Trophy Men's Defensive Player of the Year award, according to a press release from the school. Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the BIG EAST with 2.24 blocked shots per game.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska loses second straight game after falling to Northwestern
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — Keisei Tominaga had 22 points (9-17 FG) but Nebraska was unable to stop Northwestern's hot shooting night as they fell 78-63 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Wildcats shot 52% overall for the game while going 11-of-30 from beyond the arc. Northwestern's Ty...
fox42kptm.com
Scheierman, Creighton dominates St. John's for third straight win
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Baylor Scheierman led his team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Creighton men's basketball team blew by St. John's 104-76 on Wednesday night for their third win in a row. Creighton's starting five combined for 75 points as the Bluejays scored...
