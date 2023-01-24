Read full article on original website
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Slow warming trend this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Looking like a very chilly Friday!. Our Feels-Like temperatures were in the teens this morning!🥶🧥🧣🧤 It is going to be our chilliest morning this week but we are expecting a high of 53 today!. Tomorrow for your...
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect our chilliest day this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Well expect a chilly high of 48 degrees today!🥶🧥🧣🧤 We are looking at a hard freeze these next two nights so make sure to bring your pets and plants indoors!. Tomorrow we will be back...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly workweek in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a cold front swept through the region, cold air filtered behind it, dropping afternoon highs to the low 50s. A second cold front is expected Thursday, dropping temperatures to the upper 40s. An upper wave is expected to produce breezy conditions Saturday, with...
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Dry and chilly conditions ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Well got to see plenty of activity this morning, some light flurries, rain and wintry mix of rain and snow!🥶. However, midday today we should be in the clear and looking at some very dry conditions!. We are still...
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect some flurries tonight!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Well, we are starting the week rather chilly, especially tonight, expect a hard freeze of 28 degrees and tomorrow we are looking at a high of 49 degrees!🥶. Cool air will linger with that moisture in our atmosphere, so...
Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast
Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
NWS El Paso: Snow Monday Night into Tuesday, But Not Forecast to Last Long
Don't rush out to the grocery store for bottled water, toilet paper, and Pop Tarts, but don't put away your winter wear either. A winter storm system is on schedule to move into the Borderland Monday afternoon (1/23) and while the chance of it happening is slight, El Paso may see snow.
Borderland Schools Issue 2-Hour Delay for Tuesday Due To Weather
There is a chance of snow in El Paso, and that's why almost every school district in the Borderland is calling for a 2-hour delay. According to our news partners at KVIA:. A winter storm arrives tonight and overnight giving us the chance for some rain and light snow overnight. Snowfall, if we see any at all, is expected to be light - no accumulation is anticipated at this point.
Two-car crash at Loop 375 North and Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at Loop 375 North and Montwood. The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There are reports of a rollover. El Paso firefighters are on the scene. To check the latest traffic conditions,...
Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation. Thursday Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Friday The following closures will be in The post Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services appeared first on KVIA.
Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Intermittent shoulder work will take place on Madrid Avenue from Solano Avenue to Sexton Street for approximately three weeks starting Monday, according to the city. Utility and pedestrian improvements are being made on the street by Highland Enterprises under contract with the city. RoadRUNNER Transit Route 6, Stop 24 The post Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks appeared first on KVIA.
Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern
Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
Three people sent to hospital after gas leak at Hanks High School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three individuals were transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a minor gas leak occurred at J.M. Hanks High School. According to dispatch, a minor gas leak occurred inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School. Students were evacuated and the gas leak has since been fixed. Two students […]
Water restored after sinkhole swallows car in South-Central El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Water tells KTSM that a device used to hold two segments of a pipeline failed, causing the pavement to break. EP Water also adds that 30 customers were affected, and water service has since been restored. Temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week and the street is expected to open […]
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza
El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
