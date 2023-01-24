ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Third quarter eruption sails No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball past Ohio State

When No. 2 Ohio State scored first in the second half to extend its lead to six points, a moment of doubt crept over the 10,455 Hoosier faithful: was No. 6 Indiana really going to lose its biggest game yet? Four minutes later, Assembly Hall was shaking, and the Hoosiers commanded an 11-point lead, an unthinkable run against a top-2 team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball looked kind of awful — great win

Heading into its matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday night, Indiana men’s basketball won three straight games by an average of 15 points. Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers had lost their previous three games by an average of 15 points. Frankly, it would be downright silly for Minnesota to look even remotely formidable against Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Episode 1: Year in review, Minnesota and Ohio State preview

Emma, Evan and Bradley quickly run down Indiana's season and discuss which Hoosier team is the real one: the team that lost three straight or the team that won three straight. The beat also breaks down the Illinois win and Michigan State win to compare the two. Plus: Kopp Tok talk.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Bloomington is not a progressive paradise

I anticipate the headline for this column is going to ring obvious for those in Bloomington who identify with marginalized communities, but that’s very much the point. Bloomington has a reputation for being a blue oasis in the middle of a red desert — that is, a liberal city in a state that otherwise leans conservative. But, in reality, Bloomington is something closer to a house of cards. After finishing a house of cards, it’s easy to admire it for its prettiness and stability — to pat yourself on the back for making it that way.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Café Hispano gives students a breadth of Spanish culture not found in Spanish classes

Café Hispano club attendees build natural conversation and participation skills to enhance their traditional Spanish course experiences. Café Hispano is a language-learning café ran by Indiana University that encourages people who are learning Spanish to apply their skills in the weekly meetings. The meetings are led in Spanish with all skills levels welcomed.
Indiana Daily Student

Ready to rock: local performances this week

Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 25 to 29:. Otto & the Moaners will be playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Orbit Room. Tickets start at $8, with table reservations seating up to four people starting at $15. Indie...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IU Speech-Language Clinic offers new support group for people who stutter

A new support group for people who stutter was created this month through the IU Speech-Language Clinic and has been named the Bloomington chapter of the National Stuttering Association. “The support group offers encouragement and a space to stutter freely without judgement or worry for those with varying levels of...
Indiana Daily Student

Q&A with Jeffrey Buchman and Rosa Mercedes

The Musical Arts Center will open its first opera of the semester with Osvaldo Golijov’s “Ainadamar,” a story based on the life of Spanish playwright Federico Garcia Lorca. The production is directed by the acclaimed Jeffrey Buchman and choreographed by the talented Rosa Mercedes. Performances will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Adopting a pet is a great thing

There exists a misconception about owning pets, especially as a college student. Many people view owning a pet as a liability — another thing to stress about in terms of finances and time. In reality, though, there are so many more pros than cons when it comes to adopting...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Constellation Stage and Screen to premiere ‘Deathtrap’ Jan. 26

Constellation Stage and Screen will premiere their production of “Deathtrap,” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Ted Jones Playhouse in downtown Bloomington. Applauded as Broadway’s longest-running comedy thriller, “Deathtrap” tells the story of fictional playwright Sidney Bruhl, whose chronic case of writer’s block leads to murder and mayhem.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Winter storm warning issued for Monroe County

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monroe County, including Bloomington, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches and winds up to 35 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature Wednesday will be 31 degrees...
MONROE COUNTY, IN

