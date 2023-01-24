Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Down goes No. 2: Indiana women’s basketball defeats Ohio State to notch third top-10 win
In front of a loud and rowdy Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd, No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball earned its third top-10 victory of the season, defeating No. 2 Ohio State University 78-65 on Thursday. The 10,455 fans in attendance marked a regular season record, passing the previous mark set...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball vies for Big Ten supremacy against Ohio State
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball has faced several tests in its best start in program history, but its biggest test thus far presents itself Thursday night. The Hoosiers will face No. 2 Ohio State in a significant Big Ten matchup. Indiana comes into the contest on a hot streak,...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball’s win over Ohio State was something out of a fairytale
It was almost symphonic. Spearheaded by a frenzy-filled 24-3 third quarter run, the Hoosiers’ 78-65 win over No. 2 Ohio State Thursday night was as emphatic a statement as a team can make. The statement — an indication that this Indiana team is a legit national contender — only...
Indiana Daily Student
Third quarter eruption sails No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball past Ohio State
When No. 2 Ohio State scored first in the second half to extend its lead to six points, a moment of doubt crept over the 10,455 Hoosier faithful: was No. 6 Indiana really going to lose its biggest game yet? Four minutes later, Assembly Hall was shaking, and the Hoosiers commanded an 11-point lead, an unthinkable run against a top-2 team.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball looked kind of awful — great win
Heading into its matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday night, Indiana men’s basketball won three straight games by an average of 15 points. Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers had lost their previous three games by an average of 15 points. Frankly, it would be downright silly for Minnesota to look even remotely formidable against Indiana.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball reaches new milestone at Minnesota: escaping the trap game
Indiana men’s basketball hit the road Wednesday night, riding an electric multi-game winning streak with morale and emotions at a new high. Graduate forward Miller Kopp had an above-average shooting performance, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded a routine double-double and the Hoosiers were challenged from start to finish. Sound...
Indiana Daily Student
Chaos on the ice: Indiana hockey loses against Michigan after technical difficulties cut series short
Indiana ice hockey was scheduled for a second game against Michigan after losing 7-3 on Friday before having the tournament cut short after the auger fell off the Zamboni, making a noticeable incision into a ice for roughly 30 feet into Indiana's zone. Even after an hour delay on the game, the issues were unresolved.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive to close regular season Friday at Louisville
The No. 7/9 Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams will face off against the No. 17/6 University of Louisville Cardinals on Friday afternoon at the Ralph Wright Natatorium in their final dual meet of the regular season. Indiana enters this matchup with five consecutive wins. Both...
Indiana Daily Student
Episode 1: Year in review, Minnesota and Ohio State preview
Emma, Evan and Bradley quickly run down Indiana's season and discuss which Hoosier team is the real one: the team that lost three straight or the team that won three straight. The beat also breaks down the Illinois win and Michigan State win to compare the two. Plus: Kopp Tok talk.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s tennis falters after strong start, falls 4-1 to Middle Tennessee State
Indiana men’s tennis traveled to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to take on Middle Tennessee State University for their first road test of the season Friday evening. The Hoosiers fell 4-1 to the Blue Raiders in their first loss of the season. The Hoosiers began strong in doubles play. For the third...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Bloomington is not a progressive paradise
I anticipate the headline for this column is going to ring obvious for those in Bloomington who identify with marginalized communities, but that’s very much the point. Bloomington has a reputation for being a blue oasis in the middle of a red desert — that is, a liberal city in a state that otherwise leans conservative. But, in reality, Bloomington is something closer to a house of cards. After finishing a house of cards, it’s easy to admire it for its prettiness and stability — to pat yourself on the back for making it that way.
Indiana Daily Student
Cyclists wish Bloomington was safer, but opposition says proposed plan is not so simple
A seemingly simple project to make a neighborhood street safer for cyclists and pedestrians has generated backlash from residents, reigniting a debate about who should have a voice in shaping the direction of Bloomington. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission is in the midst of a project to add traffic calming...
Indiana Daily Student
Café Hispano gives students a breadth of Spanish culture not found in Spanish classes
Café Hispano club attendees build natural conversation and participation skills to enhance their traditional Spanish course experiences. Café Hispano is a language-learning café ran by Indiana University that encourages people who are learning Spanish to apply their skills in the weekly meetings. The meetings are led in Spanish with all skills levels welcomed.
Indiana Daily Student
Ready to rock: local performances this week
Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 25 to 29:. Otto & the Moaners will be playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Orbit Room. Tickets start at $8, with table reservations seating up to four people starting at $15. Indie...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Speech-Language Clinic offers new support group for people who stutter
A new support group for people who stutter was created this month through the IU Speech-Language Clinic and has been named the Bloomington chapter of the National Stuttering Association. “The support group offers encouragement and a space to stutter freely without judgement or worry for those with varying levels of...
Indiana Daily Student
Q&A with Jeffrey Buchman and Rosa Mercedes
The Musical Arts Center will open its first opera of the semester with Osvaldo Golijov’s “Ainadamar,” a story based on the life of Spanish playwright Federico Garcia Lorca. The production is directed by the acclaimed Jeffrey Buchman and choreographed by the talented Rosa Mercedes. Performances will be...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Adopting a pet is a great thing
There exists a misconception about owning pets, especially as a college student. Many people view owning a pet as a liability — another thing to stress about in terms of finances and time. In reality, though, there are so many more pros than cons when it comes to adopting...
Indiana Daily Student
Constellation Stage and Screen to premiere ‘Deathtrap’ Jan. 26
Constellation Stage and Screen will premiere their production of “Deathtrap,” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Ted Jones Playhouse in downtown Bloomington. Applauded as Broadway’s longest-running comedy thriller, “Deathtrap” tells the story of fictional playwright Sidney Bruhl, whose chronic case of writer’s block leads to murder and mayhem.
Indiana Daily Student
Winter storm warning issued for Monroe County
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monroe County, including Bloomington, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches and winds up to 35 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature Wednesday will be 31 degrees...
Indiana Daily Student
City council narrowly approves use of funds for relocating police department to Showers building
The Bloomington City Council returned to the discussion of whether to expand or relocate the Bloomington Police Department on Jan. 25. The council also approved funding for Bloomington Transit. Council narrowly passes ordinance to fund the purchase of the Showers building to relocte the BPD. After the issue was postponed...
