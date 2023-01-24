Read full article on original website
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Illinois pays off final part of pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Monday afternoon, Illinois has no more COVID-related debts with the federal government. In November, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a bill that would eliminate the rest of the pandemic unemployment debt by using the state’s surplus in revenue to pay it off. The bill was supported by Democrats, Republicans, as […]
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
State makes last federal COVID loan payment early
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A $4.5 billion federal loan that helped the state get through the COVID-19 pandemic is officially paid back. The loan, according to the Governor’s office and Comptroller Susana Mendoza, was used to help the state’s unemployment insurance fund, which was rapidly depleting in the early days of the pandemic.
School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents are exploring new schools. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that nearly 54% of parents...
How Much of Your Living Costs Will Social Security Cover in These 10 Illinois Cities
Social Security was never intended to cover a retired person's entire budget. Rather, it was designed as a supplementary source of income to complement a retiree's own personal savings. However, many...
Syphilis cases are on the rise throughout Illinois
Health officials say the resurgence of syphilis in the U.S. is alarming because there are effective treatments and reliable prevention strategies. Another concern is the recent increase among women of childbearing age, coinciding with a rise of syphilis cases at birth. Untreated syphilis is associated with hearing loss, blindness, neurological...
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
Illinois Food Stamps Schedule: When Payments Hit Link Cards in February 2023
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture anti-hunger program that boosts the food budget of low-income households. The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, and participants can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
Illinois to educate SNAP households to prepare for USDA’s benefit reduction
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. Participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from $95 to $25 per person per month. The reduction is a result of a federal policy change, not because of changes in individual SNAP cases. These federal changes will impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments. SNAP emergency allotments have been issued since the beginning of the pandemic to address food insecurity challenges.
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
Food banks prepare for SNAP food aid benefits to decrease
Food banks are preparing for an increased demand as benefits from the SNAP food aid program return to pre-pandemic levels. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that monthly benefits will return to the lower levels beginning March 1, impacting more than two million people in the state. This comes after Congress passed an act in December which ended the emergency funding set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
Illinois tax season begins today with improved filing system
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2023 Illinois tax filing season begins today, and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns with an improved system. MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing taxes much easier. The electronic management system enables taxpayers to report income and claim […]
Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
Op-Ed: Illinois state leaders see taxpayers’ ‘no’ as reason to just ask again
You’ve been in the supermarket and seen the beleaguered parent bugged by a child for a package of cookies. “No” is followed by asking again, and whining, and asking yet again. Illinois taxpayers are seeing this scene, only they are the parents and state leaders the needy...
