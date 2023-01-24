ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois

College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

State makes last federal COVID loan payment early

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A $4.5 billion federal loan that helped the state get through the COVID-19 pandemic is officially paid back. The loan, according to the Governor’s office and Comptroller Susana Mendoza, was used to help the state’s unemployment insurance fund, which was rapidly depleting in the early days of the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois

(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents are exploring new schools. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that nearly 54% of parents...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Syphilis cases are on the rise throughout Illinois

Health officials say the resurgence of syphilis in the U.S. is alarming because there are effective treatments and reliable prevention strategies. Another concern is the recent increase among women of childbearing age, coinciding with a rise of syphilis cases at birth. Untreated syphilis is associated with hearing loss, blindness, neurological...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois to educate SNAP households to prepare for USDA’s benefit reduction

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. Participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from $95 to $25 per person per month. The reduction is a result of a federal policy change, not because of changes in individual SNAP cases. These federal changes will impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments. SNAP emergency allotments have been issued since the beginning of the pandemic to address food insecurity challenges.
ILLINOIS STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
nprillinois.org

Food banks prepare for SNAP food aid benefits to decrease

Food banks are preparing for an increased demand as benefits from the SNAP food aid program return to pre-pandemic levels. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that monthly benefits will return to the lower levels beginning March 1, impacting more than two million people in the state. This comes after Congress passed an act in December which ended the emergency funding set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois tax season begins today with improved filing system

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2023 Illinois tax filing season begins today, and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns with an improved system. MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing taxes much easier. The electronic management system enables taxpayers to report income and claim […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ncsha.org

Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy