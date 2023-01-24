Read full article on original website
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The...
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
Opinion: CT families deserve better housing and transportation choices
Everyone knows that it takes a village to raise a child, but in too many towns in Connecticut, our housing and transportation policies make it virtually illegal to build those villages. Car dependence and a lack of housing choices are a burden for the state’s families, but we don’t have to accept the status quo. The 2023 legislative session is an opportunity to begin rebuilding walkable communities with a mix of housing options, and that will be a boon for our friends and family.
Opinion: How to make CT's electricity grid more affordable
This winter's rise in electricity costs is terrible for Connecticut families. Even worse is that the problem of high electricity bills in our state is nothing new. According to a recent study, Connecticut has the highest electricity bills in the continental United States. Our state government and policy have failed...
Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Meet the UConn men's basketball All-Decade team: 2000-09
The UConn men’s basketball program experienced its most significant breakthroughs in the 1990s, with the 1990 Dream Season and the 1999 national championship. But it was in the 2000s when the Huskies truly settled in, in accomplishment and perception, as one of the nation’s truly elite programs, right up there with Duke and North Carolina.
What UConn women's basketball great Rebecca Lobo said about Huskies, rivalry with Tennessee
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The best rivalry in all of women's college hoops will be renewed as No. 5 UConn travels to Knoxville to play against Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26. ESPN's 'College Gameday' will showcase the primetime matchup with...
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley looks for Huskies to 'start stacking wins' as Xavier visits Wednesday
STORRS — When the UConn men’s basketball team's three-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday with a 30-point win over lowly Butler, it felt like a huge weight was lifted off the Huskies' shoulders. No team with national championship aspirations loses three league games in a...
Will UConn men's basketball team play more zone, full-court pressure after performance vs. Xavier?
STORRS — Zone defense really isn’t in Dan Hurley’s DNA. Passed down from his Hall of Fame high school coach father, Bob Sr., Hurley likes playing zone about as much as he enjoys playing golf. He rarely does either. Unfortunately for Hurley, his UConn men’s basketball team...
Stephon Castle is UConn men's basketball's first McDonald's All-American since 2016: 'It's validation'
STORRS — The UConn men's basketball team has been looking for good news lately, and it got some great news on Tuesday afternoon. Stephon Castle, the 6-foot-6, Class of 2023 guard from Georgia who committed to the Huskies over a year ago, was named to the 2023 McDonald's All-American Team.
5 Connecticut high school boys basketball players we missed in the preseason 25 players to watch
The 25 boys basketball players to watch list includes a group we think will make an impact on a given season and are worth checking out in person at some point. There is no exact science to this — not everyone you list is always going to pan out. Then there are several more players you consider, then decide to leave off. Not everyone can make it.
Girls ice hockey top performances, games to watch (Jan. 25)
A look at some top performances in Connecticut girls ice hockey from the past week, and a look ahead at some games to watch. Giada Broccoli, Hamden co-op: The sophomore had three points with a goal and two assists as Hamden upended Amity/Cheshire/North Haven 7-4 on Saturday. Broccoli has scored a goal in three of the last four games with three goals and three assists and has a plus-7 rating during that span.
