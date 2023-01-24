ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County

A Friday morning vehicle fire has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County, according to traffic maps. Eastbound lanes are shut down between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of traffic backed up at the Prospect Road exit. It’s unclear how long...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's current bus system is broken, GM Leslie Richards says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said Monday that bus routes in the city have been mostly the same for 60 years and the transportation authority's current bus system is broken.Richards attended a remote hearing with Philadelphia City Council and state lawmakers Monday.In the meeting, SEPTA answered some of the critics of its first draft of bus route changes.SEPTA is reviewing 5,000 comments.Richards said some customers want simple, more frequent routes, but others are worried they might have to transfer more or walk long distances."We heard you," Richards said. "We are currently reviewing the comments that we have received in order to incorporate as much feedback into the redefined draft network that will be released this spring."Richards said SEPTA will improve efforts to reach out to affected communities, such as students.SEPTA staff is looking at potentially establishing more direct connections to Center City and University City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower

Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

Steep Slope Exemption Inches Toward Approval

On Thursday, January 19, the effort to pass legislation to waive restrictions for clearing trees on steep slopes for the Cobbs Creek golf course passed one hurdle at the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, though final passage will be delayed thanks to amendments introduced by the sponsor, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA – There is a search underway for a driver wanted for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Sunday. At around 5:30 pm, police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old woman was struck while walking across the street. Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed heading east before striking the woman. The driver fled the scene. The woman was identified as Randolph Street resident Savan So. The post Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy