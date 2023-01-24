Read full article on original website
Emergency closes Route 441 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
Fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County
A Friday morning vehicle fire has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County, according to traffic maps. Eastbound lanes are shut down between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of traffic backed up at the Prospect Road exit. It’s unclear how long...
kensingtonvoice.com
Another Kensington business closes, leaving trash behind: ‘It’s very aggravating and frustrating and upsetting to see it be like this and that nobody cares’
This story is part of our Hey, City Hall! It’s us, Kensington series. Do you have a question for Philly government? Our journalists are here to bring your questions to City Hall on your behalf. Just fill out this form, and we’ll get straight to work. For Kensington...
Action News finds questionable street repairs by the City of Philadelphia
Action News checked 100 ditches across the city. We found roughly 30% were completed improperly.
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
SEPTA's current bus system is broken, GM Leslie Richards says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said Monday that bus routes in the city have been mostly the same for 60 years and the transportation authority's current bus system is broken.Richards attended a remote hearing with Philadelphia City Council and state lawmakers Monday.In the meeting, SEPTA answered some of the critics of its first draft of bus route changes.SEPTA is reviewing 5,000 comments.Richards said some customers want simple, more frequent routes, but others are worried they might have to transfer more or walk long distances."We heard you," Richards said. "We are currently reviewing the comments that we have received in order to incorporate as much feedback into the redefined draft network that will be released this spring."Richards said SEPTA will improve efforts to reach out to affected communities, such as students.SEPTA staff is looking at potentially establishing more direct connections to Center City and University City.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower
Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
gridphilly.com
Steep Slope Exemption Inches Toward Approval
On Thursday, January 19, the effort to pass legislation to waive restrictions for clearing trees on steep slopes for the Cobbs Creek golf course passed one hurdle at the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, though final passage will be delayed thanks to amendments introduced by the sponsor, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
NJ township tears down partially built mansion after decade-long battle
On Thursday, Cherry Hill Township ripped down the partially built mansion. The property has been under construction for nearly 14 years.
Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA, PA – There is a search underway for a driver wanted for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Sunday. At around 5:30 pm, police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old woman was struck while walking across the street. Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed heading east before striking the woman. The driver fled the scene. The woman was identified as Randolph Street resident Savan So. The post Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly appeared first on Shore News Network.
phillyvoice.com
Real-time countdown clocks to be installed on SEPTA subway platforms this spring
Commuters tired of waiting aimlessly for trains on the Market Frankford Line may soon get some relief, as SEPTA is preparing to install countdown clocks on all subway platforms later this year. The countdown clocks, which will debut at 13th Street Station by the end of March, will provide real-time...
14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing man was last seen in central Pa.: state police
A missing 59-year-old man was last seen in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Thomas Caldwell is from East Nottingham Township, Chester County, but was last seen Jan. 22 on the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, Lancaster County.
Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
Parents of hit-and-run victim in Pa. request for driver to come forward: report
The driver involved in a hit-and-run of a Pa. woman has yet to be caught, but the parents are asking for them to come forward. Mary Kate McGrath, 28, has been hospitalized since the hit-and-run that took place in West Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 6ABC reported. Her parents, Jim and...
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
