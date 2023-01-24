ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Warmer then colder this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our gradual warm up continues following the snow early this week. Most of the area will have highs near average today and a little above tomorrow. The next cold front will arrive Saturday night. Sunny with a bit of a breeze today. In the northern KCBD...
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
Super Powers at KCBD with AED training

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madeleine Hall is one of our newsroom producers, now she has Super Powers, so to speak. Madeleine is armed with the task of saving the life of anyone on the night shift at KCBD if needed. We are not a big group at night, maybe 6...
Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
Slightly warmer temps return, arctic air bringing lower temperatures next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sun and slightly warmer temperatures over the South Plains today. However, a few areas of flurries/sprinkles have been occurring in the western communities this afternoon. The limited precipitation will diminish tonight. However, due to runoff from melting snow, there will still be areas and patches...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

How Lubbock TxDOT prepares roadways ahead of possible snow

LUBBOCK, Texas – The possible snow in the Lubbock-area forecast leaves several employees with an early call time to work tomorrow. “Our crews are planning to come back out tonight around midnight and start their twelve-hour rotation shifts,” said Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation. But the winter weather preparation has […]
Warming before the next cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives. With...
West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt. According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation

In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
