KCBD
Warmer then colder this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our gradual warm up continues following the snow early this week. Most of the area will have highs near average today and a little above tomorrow. The next cold front will arrive Saturday night. Sunny with a bit of a breeze today. In the northern KCBD...
KCBD
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
KCBD
Lubbock, South Plains road crews working overnight but warn drivers of ice danger Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public officials are warning of the danger of ice on roadways Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s snow has started to melt. While road crews from the City of Lubbock and TxDOT will be monitoring and treating roadways as needed, drivers are still encouraged to do their part to keep everyone safe.
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
KCBD
Super Powers at KCBD with AED training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madeleine Hall is one of our newsroom producers, now she has Super Powers, so to speak. Madeleine is armed with the task of saving the life of anyone on the night shift at KCBD if needed. We are not a big group at night, maybe 6...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
KCBD
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
KCBD
Slightly warmer temps return, arctic air bringing lower temperatures next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sun and slightly warmer temperatures over the South Plains today. However, a few areas of flurries/sprinkles have been occurring in the western communities this afternoon. The limited precipitation will diminish tonight. However, due to runoff from melting snow, there will still be areas and patches...
‘It can create a dangerous situation’: Sledding in West Texas means you have to keep precautions in mind
Snowing accidents aren't seen often, but when they do happen, they can be devastating.
How Lubbock TxDOT prepares roadways ahead of possible snow
LUBBOCK, Texas – The possible snow in the Lubbock-area forecast leaves several employees with an early call time to work tomorrow. “Our crews are planning to come back out tonight around midnight and start their twelve-hour rotation shifts,” said Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation. But the winter weather preparation has […]
KCBD
Warming before the next cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives. With...
KCBD
West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
Here’s How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Lubbock And Into The Panhandle
It's a snow day across Lubbock, the South Plains, and into the Panhandle. In many areas we have seen enough snow for kids to make snowmen, to have snowball fights, and we have seen more than enough snow to delay travel on the roads. Going into yesterday it was predicted...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
KCBD
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt. According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation
In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
