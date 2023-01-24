Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
WEAU-TV 13
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
wiproud.com
Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
WEAU-TV 13
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott, Wis. man is arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, around 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard in Lake Hallie, for a report of a man who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WEAU-TV 13
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
