ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com

REIT ownership linked to decline in RN staffing, increases in LPN, CNA use

Nursing homes, after being purchased by a real estate investment trust, are likely to see increases in licensed practical nurse and certified nursing assistant staff hours per resident day of 2.15% and 1.55%, respectively. Also, registered nursing staffing can decrease by as much as 6.25% in two to three years after the investment.
INDIANA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Assisted living represents savings opportunities, provider group tells Congress

Assisted living provides a value proposition that could reduce federal spending and improve quality of life for older adults, Argentum President and CEO James Balda said in a letter this week to congressional leadership. By some estimates, he said, assisted living annually saves Medicaid $43.4 million in additional expenses. Without...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Providers, industry associations should do more to address drug theft in assisted living, researchers say

Assisted living and nursing home owners and administrators, as well as long-term care industry associations and others, should increase their efforts to address medication theft and protect residents’ rights to adequate and timely pain relief, recommend the authors of a newly published study. The recommendation follows an analysis of...
MINNESOTA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Cognitive screening test at license renewal explored for seniors

(HealthDay News) — Among older adults, there was a decrease in the number of collisions as drivers and an increase in injuries as pedestrians and cyclists following a March 2017 policy amendment for a cognitive screening test for older drivers at driver’s license renewal, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy