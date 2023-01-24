Read full article on original website
REIT ownership linked to decline in RN staffing, increases in LPN, CNA use
Nursing homes, after being purchased by a real estate investment trust, are likely to see increases in licensed practical nurse and certified nursing assistant staff hours per resident day of 2.15% and 1.55%, respectively. Also, registered nursing staffing can decrease by as much as 6.25% in two to three years after the investment.
Attorney general asks Good Samaritan, Ebenezer parent organizations to delay merger
The Minnesota attorney general’s office is asking the parent organizations of the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Ebenezer Senior Living — Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services, respectively — to pump the brakes on a proposed merger over questions related to the deal. During a Wednesday...
Assisted living represents savings opportunities, provider group tells Congress
Assisted living provides a value proposition that could reduce federal spending and improve quality of life for older adults, Argentum President and CEO James Balda said in a letter this week to congressional leadership. By some estimates, he said, assisted living annually saves Medicaid $43.4 million in additional expenses. Without...
Providers, industry associations should do more to address drug theft in assisted living, researchers say
Assisted living and nursing home owners and administrators, as well as long-term care industry associations and others, should increase their efforts to address medication theft and protect residents’ rights to adequate and timely pain relief, recommend the authors of a newly published study. The recommendation follows an analysis of...
Cognitive screening test at license renewal explored for seniors
(HealthDay News) — Among older adults, there was a decrease in the number of collisions as drivers and an increase in injuries as pedestrians and cyclists following a March 2017 policy amendment for a cognitive screening test for older drivers at driver’s license renewal, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
