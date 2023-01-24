Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could hamper hospitals, payers
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could further complicate healthcare operating environments, as hospitals and payers continue to face pandemic-driven challenges nearly three years into COVID-19, according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Services. Medicaid enrollment rose substantially through the pandemic, growing from 70.7 million members in February 2020 to 90.9...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Private capital represents increasing share of senior housing investment: report
Institutional investors are making up a smaller share of senior housing buyers than in years past, according to JLL’s Valuation Advisory group’s sixth annual Seniors Housing Investor Survey and Outlook. Their share of the purchases went from 28% in 2019 to 16% through the third quarter of 2022,...
Rural Americans aren't included in inflation figures – and for them, the cost of living may be rising faster
The rising cost of living doesn’t hit all Americans equally. Yet the benchmark figure for charting the rising cost of living excludes people in rural areas.
Differences of Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage
Medigap and Medicare Advantage are both healthcare plans used by people in retirement. Medigap insurance helps supplement areas like coinsurance, deductibles and copayments. Medicare Advantage, sometimes called Part C, plans are offered by private companies approved by Medicare. We'll dive … Continue reading → The post Differences of Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
REIT ownership linked to decline in RN staffing, increases in LPN, CNA use
Nursing homes, after being purchased by a real estate investment trust, are likely to see increases in licensed practical nurse and certified nursing assistant staff hours per resident day of 2.15% and 1.55%, respectively. Also, registered nursing staffing can decrease by as much as 6.25% in two to three years after the investment.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living represents savings opportunities, provider group tells Congress
Assisted living provides a value proposition that could reduce federal spending and improve quality of life for older adults, Argentum President and CEO James Balda said in a letter this week to congressional leadership. By some estimates, he said, assisted living annually saves Medicaid $43.4 million in additional expenses. Without...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Medicaid Net Drug Spend Hits Double-Digits for the First Time, Says Magellan Rx Report
Spending on specialty drugs fueled a 11% increase in Medicaid drug spending from 2020 to 2021, says Magellan's seventh annual Medicaid Pharmacy Trend Report. Net Medicaid drug costs increased by 11% from 2020 to 2021, according to Magellan Rx Management's Medicaid Pharmacy Trend Report, which was published earlier today. It is the first time during the seven-year history of Magellan’s report on Medicaid drug expenditures trend that the increase has been in the double digits, according to the report.
beckerspayer.com
Insurers that face the largest potential Medicare Advantage payment clawbacks
The nation's largest insurers are gearing up for upcoming changes to Medicare Advantage risk adjustment rules that could collectively cost them up to $3 billion in returned payments, with Humana potentially facing the biggest penalties, Bloomberg reported Jan. 24. The proposed rule from CMS first published in 2018 would use...
