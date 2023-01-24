Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Laurens Co.
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. SLED said 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson and 31-year-old Lasheba Tijuandra Turner were both working...
WYFF4.com
Dozens of law enforcement near Laurens County home, video shows
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — 4 p.m. UPDATE: Some law enforcement vehicles have started to clear the area, but no official information has been released. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at a home in Laurens County, South Carolina. Sky 4 flew over the area of Durbin Church Road and...
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Greer
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. Small dairy farms struggling in SC. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples...
18-year-old charged for robbing Upstate bank
An 18-year-old has been charged following a robbery Thursday morning after a reported bank robbery in Greer.
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after large response at Laurens County home, deputies say
After dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency and SWAT vehicles responded to an Upstate home Thursday, deputies gave an update on the situation. Sky 4 flew over the Laurens County area of Durbin Church Road and Durbin Farms Road in Gray Court at about 2 p.m. and saw dozens of deputies and law enforcement vehicles.
WYFF4.com
New information released on teen charged with robbing Greenville County bank
Police released new information Thursday afternoon about how a teenager robbed a Greenville County bank. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery, according to the Greer Police Department. MORE HEADLINES:. Capt. Patrick Fortenberry said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to Wells Fargo...
SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
Greer man sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for gun, drug offenses
A Greer man has been sentenced to seventeen and a half years in prison on Wednesday in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother. 17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.
NC man sentenced to 50 months for multiple crimes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pled guilty to multiple felonies related to stolen vehicles and financial fraud in Buncombe County. 7NEWS previously reported that 23-year-old Lathon Douglas Harris was charged with 37 criminal charges. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison. Deputies said Harris was a ring leader connected to several individuals […]
Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
FOX Carolina
Police explain ‘boom’ heard and felt in Honea Path
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department explained a loud boom heard and felt in the area Thursday morning. Police said it was a simultaneous boom from two new F18 variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Martin at the Donaldson Center. Honea Path...
Comments / 0