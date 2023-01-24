Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
azlenews.net
Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees
Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
The annual point-in-time count measures homelessness in Bell County with the help of volunteers
TEMPLE, Texas — Cities nationwide are working to pin point exactly how many individuals are experiencing homelessness in their communities. It's called the point-in-time count. Central Texas organizers are using this as an opportunity to get people the help they need. The main goal was to speak with and...
KWTX
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
baylorlariat.com
Homeless community asks for new involvement from students
McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
News Channel 25
'100 volunteers': Central Texas coalition performing homeless count, handing out food
CENTRAL TEXAS — The Central Texas Homeless Coalition is going the extra mile this week to do a homeless count and distribute some much-needed necessities. George Losoya, Director for area aging in Central Texas, works with the group. Losoya said in part, "It's really critical that we do a...
KWTX
Killeen cracks down on vacant property owners; could face a fine up to $2,000 a day
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vacant building owners in downtown Killeen will pay a hefty fine of up to $2,000 a day if they don’t register them soon. City council is cracking down on these owners so they city can move forward with revitalizing the area. The “no trespassing” signs...
fox44news.com
Local organization provides resources for the homeless
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An organization seeking to assist the homeless is hosting its next event this Friday. The next Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall – located at 100 Washington Avenue. Through Project Homeless Connect efforts, the organization hopes to not only have resources to help people move out of homelessness – but also quality of life offerings to extend kindness and compassion to neighbors.
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?
Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KWTX
Law enforcement groups renew effort to block parole for man who killed Waco Police Sgt. Roger Barrett in 1976
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area law enforcement groups are renewing a decades-old campaign in an effort to block the parole of a former Waco man who killed Waco Police Department Sgt. Roger Barrett and a Kansas man in 1976. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected Thelette Brandon’s...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen participates in homeless count program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
KWTX
Waco Plan Commission to vote on downtown design plan Tuesday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Torn-up roads, detours, and caution tape may fill downtown Waco’s streets right now, but it’s all part of a bigger downtown implementation plan that the city has created to guide aesthetic standards and traffic flow. On Tuesday night, after nearly a year in the...
KWTX
‘Exciting things happening downtown:’ City of Waco continues developing downtown with new hotel project
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco announced one of the many up-and-coming projects downtown; the AC Marriott will be joining the handful of hotels downtown, benefitting both visitors and locals. “Things are happening here, a lot of great things,” City of Waco Director of Economic Development, Kent George,...
Freezing Temperatures Are Impacting Central Texas – Here’s How You Can Help
With the overnight temperatures going below freezing the next few nights, there is a greater need for places to accommodate homeless and displaced residents. The Moss Rose Center will be open at 1103 East Avenue E each night through Friday morning in Killeen, Texas. Donations Are Welcome, But... Centers like...
KWTX
Sheriff Parnell McNamara appoints Capt. Steve January as his new chief deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced Thursday he has named Capt. Steve January his new chief deputy. January, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, replaces former Chief Deputy David Kilcrease, 64, who announced his retirement on Monday, saying he needed to step down to concentrate on health issues.
Temple residents in Pecan Valley Drive, Briarcliff Road without water due to repairs
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on water issues in the Central Texas area. The City of Temple announced crews are repairing a water line in the Pecan Valley Drive and Briarcliff Road area that has left residents with little to no water.
KWTX
Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
City of Waco set to consider options for Lions Park
The fencing is down and the amusement park is gone. Waco Lions Park, once home to 'Kiddieland', is open once again.
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office loses chief deputy to retirement
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A week after announcing his bid for a third term in office, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara finds himself in the market for a new chief deputy with the retirement of David Kilcrease. Kilcrease, 64, said Wednesday that he and McNamara have been discussing his impending...
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0