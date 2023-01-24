ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

azlenews.net

Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees

Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
Homeless community asks for new involvement from students

McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
Local organization provides resources for the homeless

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An organization seeking to assist the homeless is hosting its next event this Friday. The next Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall – located at 100 Washington Avenue. Through Project Homeless Connect efforts, the organization hopes to not only have resources to help people move out of homelessness – but also quality of life offerings to extend kindness and compassion to neighbors.
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
City of Killeen participates in homeless count program

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Waco Plan Commission to vote on downtown design plan Tuesday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Torn-up roads, detours, and caution tape may fill downtown Waco’s streets right now, but it’s all part of a bigger downtown implementation plan that the city has created to guide aesthetic standards and traffic flow. On Tuesday night, after nearly a year in the...
Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
