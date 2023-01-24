Read full article on original website
Community groups call for public energy utility instead of RGE
Metro Justice and the Rochester For Energy Democracy Coalition Partners held a public meeting Monday night to discuss what they call RG&E's lack of transparency with customers.
rochesterfirst.com
How has the lack of snow in Rochester affected snow plow companies this season?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Plow companies in Rochester rely on our “snowy” climate for work, but with just over a foot of snow recorded since November, the season has been off to a quiet start. The lack of significant snow seen in Rochester so far this season...
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
13 WHAM
Rochester General Hospital nurses demand change
Rochester, N.Y. — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital are banding together in a collective call for better working conditions. Members of the newly formed Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals protested outside the hospital Thursday. They're looking to strike a deal with the hospital on a new labor...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
Town of Victor to appeal Eastview Mall court ruling
The decision to appeal, Supervisor Jack Marren says, came following a closed-door meeting with the town board earlier this week, with a sense of urgency.
13 WHAM
The Great Rochester Boat Show returns for 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — The Boat Show has sailed back into Rochester. The latest models are anchored at the Riverside Convention Center. It's the first time the boats have returned since COVID, and organizers say there's a good reason to buy right at the show. "To get your boat order...
wxxinews.org
Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill
The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
13 WHAM
Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
13 WHAM
Landmark Society of Western NY releases list of 'Five to Revive'
Monroe County, N.Y. — Rochester's beautiful tree canopy is among the projects to receive some extra tender love and care this year. On Wednesday, the Landmark Society of Western New York rolled out its 'Five to Revive,' a list of historical properties and resources that will receive investments to remain thriving.
13 WHAM
RCSD receives retired bomb squad robot from RPD
Rochester, N.Y. — A very cool donation to robotics students in the Rochester City School District. The Rochester Police Department is giving those students a retired robot from the bomb squad. The district-wide robotics team includes students from East High, School Without Walls, the School of the Arts and...
rochesterfirst.com
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
13 WHAM
3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
13 WHAM
Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
$300k for new transitional housing program for current, former foster care youth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After aging out of the foster care system, one in five young people will become homeless, according to advocacy group The HUB585. To help ease the transition between the infamously complex foster care system and adulthood, local leaders joined forces with The Hub to create a housing pilot program for this […]
Hotel Cadillac, Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel among Landmark Society’s ‘Five to Revive’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday. The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin […]
13 WHAM
Rochester homicide numbers down in 2022, but city leaders still not satisfied
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of shootings and homicides in the city dropped in 2022. Police Chief David Smith and Mayor Malik Evans said Wednesday there's still much more work to do, but they believe their efforts are making a difference. 2022 started with the murder of Rochester City...
13 WHAM
Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community
Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
News 8 welcomes Brennan Somers to Sunrise and Noon
Brennan Somers joins News 8 as morning and noon anchor.
