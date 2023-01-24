ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester General Hospital nurses demand change

Rochester, N.Y. — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital are banding together in a collective call for better working conditions. Members of the newly formed Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals protested outside the hospital Thursday. They're looking to strike a deal with the hospital on a new labor...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The Great Rochester Boat Show returns for 2023

Rochester, N.Y. — The Boat Show has sailed back into Rochester. The latest models are anchored at the Riverside Convention Center. It's the first time the boats have returned since COVID, and organizers say there's a good reason to buy right at the show. "To get your boat order...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill

The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Landmark Society of Western NY releases list of 'Five to Revive'

Monroe County, N.Y. — Rochester's beautiful tree canopy is among the projects to receive some extra tender love and care this year. On Wednesday, the Landmark Society of Western New York rolled out its 'Five to Revive,' a list of historical properties and resources that will receive investments to remain thriving.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD receives retired bomb squad robot from RPD

Rochester, N.Y. — A very cool donation to robotics students in the Rochester City School District. The Rochester Police Department is giving those students a retired robot from the bomb squad. The district-wide robotics team includes students from East High, School Without Walls, the School of the Arts and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
DUNKIRK, NY
13 WHAM

Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community

Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
ROCHESTER, NY

