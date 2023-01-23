Read full article on original website
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
paonlinecasino.com
An Infant Among Minors Left Unattended At PA Casinos Last Month
Gamblers leaving children unattended continues to be a problem at PA casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board added four more individuals to the Involuntary Exclusion List for that specific offense. The list bars those patrons from entering or gambling at PA casinos indefinitely. In a particularly egregious offense, a male...
Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state
Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed
(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
975thefanatic.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?
Jeff Yass is a businessman and investor from Pennsylvania, known for his success in the financial industry. He is the co-founder and managing director of Susquehanna International Group (SIG), a global quantitative trading and market-making firm based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
WGAL
PPL customers frustrated by skyrocketing electric bills
Some PPL customers are frustrated because their electric bills are doubling or even tripling, and they don't know why. One viewer who emailed News 8 On Your Side wrote, "Our bill went from $550 in November to $900 for the month of December. I'm retired and can't keep paying bills like that."
abc23.com
Pennsylvania SNAP Benefits
As food prices have increased significantly in recent months, there’s growing concerns about the looming cutbacks in the assistance program that many in-need use to buy food. SNAP, still called food stamps by some, is the supplemental nutrition assistance program, a federally funded program providing monthly benefits for families...
Digital driver's licenses for PA residents could happen sooner than expected
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are pushing for a bill that would accelerate the state's plans to provide digital driver's licenses. According to a report from Patch.com, the new legislation would not eliminate the need for a physical copy of the license, but would provide an additional way for people to present identification. Patch reports that the bill calls for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to develop an app for downloading...
phillyvoice.com
As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has long been a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling on the state to follow the paths of others in the region — New Jersey, New York and Maryland — that have passed laws in recent years. When New Jersey legalized marijuana nearly two...
erienewsnow.com
DNA Allows Pennsylvania State Police to ID Woman Killed in 1987 Turnpike Crash
The Pennsylvania State Police closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed in Stoneycreek Township on October 22nd, 1987. Police were able to identify the truck driver...
Protests planned as Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis expected in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.It appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message. Which some argue is divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and is said to be sold out.The Union League...
WOLF
Winter Storm Impacts Central & Northeast PA Sunday Late Afternoon & Night
Another winter storm is starting to move through central & northeast PA. Here is the latest information!. The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES (purple counties) for everyone in the FOX56 viewing area across central & northeast PA. In terms of snow totals, a coating - 2" is...
PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm
(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place. While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet […]
New UPMC policy causing concern for patients, pharmacies
PITTSBURGH — A new UPMC policy is causing concern for a lot of patients and pharmacies. UPMC, along with its pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, sent a letter to patients in UPMC’s essential pharmacy network notifying them that they had to change pharmacies at the beginning of 2023.
Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried
A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
