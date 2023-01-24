Read full article on original website
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Calendar Change
Midwest School has operated on an alternative calendar -- four days a week -- for six years. But that requires a couple of bureaucratic refinements every two years because Midwest's calendar operates a schedule of fewer than 175 school days and/or fewer that 185 teacher contract days in a school year -- a different system from other schools.
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
Go Fish, Go! Goldfish Racing at Gruner Brothers Brewery Friday Night
Just when you think you've seen it all. Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper. Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip. "Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour
One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Search for Missing Person at EKW State Park Suspended Due to Ice Conditions
The Natrona County Sheriff's office said in a news release today that search and rescue operations for Bruce Wayne Campbell are currently suspended due to the ice conditions on the river. "Search and Rescue teams and officials covered more than 100 miles collectively over the ground and water," read the...
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man -- convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 -- pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in federal court in Cheyenne on Monday. Steven Robert Venjohn...
