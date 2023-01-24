ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Calendar Change

Midwest School has operated on an alternative calendar -- four days a week -- for six years. But that requires a couple of bureaucratic refinements every two years because Midwest's calendar operates a schedule of fewer than 175 school days and/or fewer that 185 teacher contract days in a school year -- a different system from other schools.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot

There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
CASPER, WY
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour

One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

