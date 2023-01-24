ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook

When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot

There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour

One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
