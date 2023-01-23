Read full article on original website
Related
Brandon cheerleading wins NCA National Championship
DALLAS, Texas (WJTV) – For the 3rd time since 2020, the Brandon Cheerleading team won the National Cheerleading Association’s National Championship. The Bulldogs won the title in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Brandon won multiple levels of the competition, but the biggest being the “Grand” level which is for the overall winner. For the full sit-down […]
New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement
JSU athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022 The post Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 27-29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 27-29) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Jackson Community Bike Ride – Friday – Jackson Bravo III Unbeatable Beethoven – Saturday […]
WLBT
JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday. According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30. Despite having...
WLOX
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man was arrested for tracking over 10,000 pills consisting of fentanyl in Mississippi. According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, January 18. On April 25, 2022, a...
WLBT
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
vicksburgnews.com
George Wendell Scott, 1950 – 2023
George Wendell Scott passed away on Tuesday, January 24 at his home in Vicksburg, MS. He was 72. Mr. Scott was born in Tallulah, LA on October 23, 1950 to the late John and Avis Scott. He was a graduate of Tallulah High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2009 as a Transportation Specialist.
WLBT
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family. William Douglas Wood was killed...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WAPT
2 Jackson restaurants could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
JACKSON, Miss. — A new Jackson restaurant and a Jackson chef are in the running for aJames Beard Award. Sambou’s African Kitchen on E. County Line Road is a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category and Hunter Evans, of Elvie’s, is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
vicksburgnews.com
Retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked
A retired law enforcement officer was found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked. On Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a neighbor became concerned when they were unable to reach their friend, retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts. The neighbor went to the residence a few houses over....
Yahoo Sports
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
The hits keep on coming inside Historically Black Colleges and Universities. No one thought Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed would go quietly into the coaching night. Reed was a guest on Roland Martin's Unfiltered daily digital show on Monday to discuss the fallout of his time with Bethune-Cookman. During a lengthy conversation, an emotional Reed said he previously turned down the head coaching position at both Jackson State and Grambling State.
WLBT
Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue. HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to...
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg family loses everything to fire, needs clothes for kids
Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Vicksburg Fire units were dispatched to the 900 block of National Street for a structure fire. The home was heavily damaged in the blaze but no one was injured. According to Chief Derrick Stamps, “E7 was the first unit on scene and advised there is...
Comments / 0