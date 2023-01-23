George Wendell Scott passed away on Tuesday, January 24 at his home in Vicksburg, MS. He was 72. Mr. Scott was born in Tallulah, LA on October 23, 1950 to the late John and Avis Scott. He was a graduate of Tallulah High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2009 as a Transportation Specialist.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO