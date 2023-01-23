ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Brandon cheerleading wins NCA National Championship

DALLAS, Texas (WJTV) – For the 3rd time since 2020, the Brandon Cheerleading team won the National Cheerleading Association’s National Championship. The Bulldogs won the title in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Brandon won multiple levels of the competition, but the biggest being the “Grand” level which is for the overall winner. For the full sit-down […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 27-29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 27-29) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Jackson Community Bike Ride – Friday – Jackson Bravo III Unbeatable Beethoven – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday. According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30. Despite having...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

George Wendell Scott, 1950 – 2023

George Wendell Scott passed away on Tuesday, January 24 at his home in Vicksburg, MS. He was 72. Mr. Scott was born in Tallulah, LA on October 23, 1950 to the late John and Avis Scott. He was a graduate of Tallulah High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2009 as a Transportation Specialist.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
Yahoo Sports

Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question

The hits keep on coming inside Historically Black Colleges and Universities. No one thought Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed would go quietly into the coaching night. Reed was a guest on Roland Martin's Unfiltered daily digital show on Monday to discuss the fallout of his time with Bethune-Cookman. During a lengthy conversation, an emotional Reed said he previously turned down the head coaching position at both Jackson State and Grambling State.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg family loses everything to fire, needs clothes for kids

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Vicksburg Fire units were dispatched to the 900 block of National Street for a structure fire. The home was heavily damaged in the blaze but no one was injured. According to Chief Derrick Stamps, “E7 was the first unit on scene and advised there is...
VICKSBURG, MS

