ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Hokies fall on the road at #16 Duke

DURHAM, NC – Elizabeth Kitley collected 13 rebounds, but the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fell to the Duke Blue Devils 66-55 on the road Thursday. Taylor Soule led the Hokies (16-4, 6-4) with 19 points and two steals. Kitley tacked on four points and 13 rebounds and D’asia Gregg chipped in as well with seven points and two blocks from the bench.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Radford remains red hot with win over Longwood

Josiah Jeffers scored 13 points to helped Radford defeat Longwood 63-59 on Thursday night. Jeffers shot 6 of 10 from the field for the Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Bryan Antoine scored 12 points and added three steals. Justin Archer was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Highlanders extended their winning streak to six games.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

The Gauntlet business program, competition in Roanoke returns

ROANOKE, Va. – The Gauntlet, now in its ninth year, is returning to Roanoke soon. It is Virginia’s largest business program and competition. The event is a business development system that connects entrepreneurs to training, mentorship, and resources to help their businesses thrive. Annette Patterson, the President of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
ROANOKE, VA
power98fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year

On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Casino dealer training starts in February

Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
DANVILLE, VA
WVNT-TV

Wintry mess heads for mountains Wednesday, snow showers Thursday

Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Virginia Horses Positive for EHM

Three horses in a stable in Roanoke County, Virginia, have tested positive for EHM. Two additional cases are suspected, and 28 horses are exposed. No horses have traveled from the facility in the last six weeks. The barn is now under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community rallying to help dog recover

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
GALAX, VA
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Cities in Southwest Virginia look to thrive with revitalization

COVINGTON, Va. – Cities in our region are looking to revitalize. Martinsville, Galax, Buena Vista, and Covington are part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Main Street Program. Crosier lived in Covington his entire life and saw changes when West Main Street was popular. “When the...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy