Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Hokies fall on the road at #16 Duke
DURHAM, NC – Elizabeth Kitley collected 13 rebounds, but the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fell to the Duke Blue Devils 66-55 on the road Thursday. Taylor Soule led the Hokies (16-4, 6-4) with 19 points and two steals. Kitley tacked on four points and 13 rebounds and D’asia Gregg chipped in as well with seven points and two blocks from the bench.
WSLS
Radford remains red hot with win over Longwood
Josiah Jeffers scored 13 points to helped Radford defeat Longwood 63-59 on Thursday night. Jeffers shot 6 of 10 from the field for the Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Bryan Antoine scored 12 points and added three steals. Justin Archer was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Highlanders extended their winning streak to six games.
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
WSLS
Virginia Tech Police continue legacy of involvement with Special Olympics
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The countdown continues to this year’s New River Polar Plunge which benefits the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. The law enforcement community is a key supporter of Special Olympics, and the Virginia Tech Police Department has been involved with the organization for years.
WSLS
The Gauntlet business program, competition in Roanoke returns
ROANOKE, Va. – The Gauntlet, now in its ninth year, is returning to Roanoke soon. It is Virginia’s largest business program and competition. The event is a business development system that connects entrepreneurs to training, mentorship, and resources to help their businesses thrive. Annette Patterson, the President of...
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
chathamstartribune.com
Casino dealer training starts in February
Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
WVNT-TV
Wintry mess heads for mountains Wednesday, snow showers Thursday
Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Three Virginia Horses Positive for EHM
Three horses in a stable in Roanoke County, Virginia, have tested positive for EHM. Two additional cases are suspected, and 28 horses are exposed. No horses have traveled from the facility in the last six weeks. The barn is now under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
WHSV
Community rallying to help dog recover
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
WSLS
Cities in Southwest Virginia look to thrive with revitalization
COVINGTON, Va. – Cities in our region are looking to revitalize. Martinsville, Galax, Buena Vista, and Covington are part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Main Street Program. Crosier lived in Covington his entire life and saw changes when West Main Street was popular. “When the...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
Comments / 0