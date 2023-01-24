Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Live Nation Under Fire At Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing For Swift's Ticket Sales Debacle
Live Nation Under Fire At Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing For Swift's Ticket Sales Debacle. Live Nation Under Fire At Senate Judiciary Committee …. Live Nation Under Fire At Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing For Swift's Ticket Sales Debacle. Suspect arrested in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan. Suspect arrested in ambush murder...
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
New law regarding homelessness receives push back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
'I'm excited for the future': US Rep. Jasmine Crockett discusses her first days at Congress
DALLAS — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett spent the past week making stops to see people and places across parts of North Texas. Crockett, officially two weeks into her new role in the U.S. House of Representatives, said she has been busy hitting the ground running for Texas' 30th congressional district.
ABC 4
Utah House bats bill banning hormone therapy, gender reassignment back to Senate with changes
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Members of the Utah House of Representatives made some changes today while voting in favor of S.B. 16, which would ban certain transgender hormonal treatments and gender reassignment surgery for minors. While the House passed the measure 58-14, the bill must now return to...
Comments / 0