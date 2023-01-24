ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News viewers in shock as host gives gushing defence of Biden economy

Fox & Friends viewers heard something they don’t often hear on Thursday morning: a defence of President Joe Biden’s record from one of the show’s most familiar faces. Later in the day on Thursday, Mr Biden is traveling to Virginia to give a speech on the economic progress the country has made since he first took office more than two years ago — and in a segment of the morning talk programme previewing the speech, Brian Kilmeade urged Mr Biden to stand on his record instead of attacking Republicans. “To me, this would be the perfect time to say, listen,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

UK under fire over retreat from Windrush scandal reforms

Britain's government came under withering criticism Friday after retreating from reforms it had promised to prevent a repeat of the "Windrush" scandal affecting black immigrants. Braverman, who is of Indian heritage, is an unabashed campaigner against "woke" culture who says it is her "dream" to see illegal immigrants flown to Rwanda for resettlement under one UK government plan.
NBC Chicago

Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary Marked With Survivors Gathering

Survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau are gathering Friday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp in the final months of World War II, amid the horror of war again shattering peace in Europe. The former concentration and extermination camp is located in the town of...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy