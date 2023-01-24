ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Grand Central’s LIRR terminal to finally open Wednesday with limited shuttle service

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The long-delayed Long Island Rail Road terminal beneath Grand Central will finally open Wednesday — albeit as part of a soft launch with limited service.

After 15 years of construction on the $11.6 billion transit hub, the MTA will offer some shuttle service between Jamaica, Queens, and the new LIRR terminal as the agency slowly rolls out the commuter line, the agency announced Monday.

The first train will leave Jamaica at 10:45 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the “Grand Central Madison” LIRR terminal at 11:07 a.m., the MTA said.

The limited shuttle runs will continue for “at least three weeks,” the agency said. After that, the LIRR will run full service from Long Island to the new 700,000-square-foot terminal named for its location running underground on Madison Avenue.

The state agency said the three-week soft launch will allow customers to “acquaint themselves with the new terminal as existing schedules continue.”

The MTA plans to add the new train line schedules to its website and in the TrainTime app ahead of launching full service.

The terminal will open 15 years after construction was started.
Stephen Yang
MTA CEO Janno Lieber announced the project would not be completed by the end of 2022 at a monthly board meeting.
Stephen Yang

The express ride from Jamaica to Grand Central Madison will continue as the “Grand Central Direct” line once full service begins.

Trains on the direct line will run between 6:15 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

The MTA will honor Penn Station tickets for those traveling to Grand Central Madison during the initial service period, the agency said.

MTA officials and Gov. Kathy Hochul had hoped the extensive project — also referred to as East Side Access — would have been completed before the end of the year, but the opening was pushed back to this month due to a faulty fan.

Construction on the project began in the 1960s but was abandoned due to financial restraints.
Stephen Yang
The new station will feature four new LIRR platforms.
Stephen Yang

The most recent delay is just a minor blip in the project’s long history of setbacks and rising costs.

The historically late terminal was first proposed over 50 years ago.

Workers began building a tunnel under the East River to serve the station in the 1960s, but by the next decade, the city abandoned its plans as it stared down increasing financial issues.

The MTA picked the plans back up in the 1990s, setting an estimated completion date of 2009 and a price tag of $4.3 billion — less than half of the current cost.

The project was picked back up in the 1990s when officials set an estimated completion date of 2009.
Daniel Shapiro
The project’s final price tag of $11.6 billion is more than double its initial cost estimate.
Daniel Shapiro

The MTA estimates that the new train lines — once in effect — will increase overall LIRR service by 41%. Before the pandemic, officials estimated the new stop would serve 150,000 daily riders.

The new terminal will include four new LIRR platforms as well as a concourse with 25 retail shops and a floor-to-ceiling mosaic by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

