The burning of a series of enormous slash piles north of Vail this month brings an end to an effort that was more than 15 years in the making. The slash piles, located near the intersection of the Buffehr Creek Trail and Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734), were set ablaze in mid-January after a burn plan for the area was approved. The project, known as the Piney Timber Sale, dates back to 2005.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO