Thursday, January 26
On today's newscast: more details have come to light about the shooting threat that forced local schools to secure their buildings yesterday, lawmakers at the statehouse are crafting a sweeping ban on assault weapons, Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velasco’s first bill passed committee yesterday in the statehouse, Aspen Daily News editor-in-chief Megan Tackett is passing the baton to the paper's next leader, and more.
Alleged threat against school leads to arrest in Colorado mountain town
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a man was taken into custody in the Old Snowmass area on Wednesday, believed to be responsible for making a threat against a Summit County school. The sheriff's office put all Pitkin County schools on 'secure' status on Wednesday morning after getting the...
Man arrested for making threats against teachers, staff in Summit County
A 26-year-old Glenwood Springs man was arrested Wednesday for threats he allegedly made against Summit County School District teachers and staff.
New details come to light about school shooting threat after suspect arrested
Editor’s note: This is a developing story that was last updated at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. A 26-year-old Roaring Fork Valley resident was arrested in Old Snowmass Wednesday morning after allegedly making threats on social media against teachers and school district staff in Summit County.
Threats made against Summit County school, suspect in custody
A man who allegedly made a threat against a school in Summit County on Wednesday morning is now in custody.
Poncha Springs child care center shut down
(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
Skier dies after terrain park accident at Snowmass Ski Area
A skier died Thursday after an accident in Makaha Park at Snowmass Ski Area, according to Aspen Skiing Company. The Pitkin County Coroner has identified the skier as Tyler James Updegraff, a 27-year-old man from Silverthorne. The coroner described the event in a press release as a “single skier versus snow accident.”
Summit High School graduate takes inspiration from Summit County for new children’s book
Whitney Anderson, who graduated from Summit High School in 2005 and who competed in ski races during her youth, recently released her 10th children’s book, “The Great Ice Cream Blizzard.”. Anderson wrote that the book was based on Breckenridge where she grew up, according to her blog. She...
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Glenwood Springs updating plans to handle large-scale accidents
The city of Glenwood Springs is making updates to a working document called the Traffic Incident Management Plan Agreement (TIM) and the Emergency Operations Update. “Effectively the TIM plan is a playbook,” Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said. The plan will help all agencies within the region to know what...
Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter
Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
‘Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story’ to screen at Isis Theatre on Thursday
“Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story” tells the story of one of snowboarding’s founding fathers, and it’s screening in Aspen the same week that some of the world’s best extreme snowboarders will be competing in the Winter X Games at Buttermilk — some of them on Burton snowboards.
Burning of slash piles seen from Vail Mountain wraps up years of logging work in Piney area
The burning of a series of enormous slash piles north of Vail this month brings an end to an effort that was more than 15 years in the making. The slash piles, located near the intersection of the Buffehr Creek Trail and Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734), were set ablaze in mid-January after a burn plan for the area was approved. The project, known as the Piney Timber Sale, dates back to 2005.
The 'X' factor: What to expect at the 2023 Winter X Games in Aspen
In the week leading up to Buttermilk’s biggest event of the season, most of the ski runs were quiet, but the base was bustling with workers preparing for some of the world’s best extreme athletes and a sea of spectators to arrive for the Winter X Games. More...
Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
