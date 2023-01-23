ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Boston

Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression

BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK.  They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits.  Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
ScienceAlert

Mindfulness Can Rival Antidepressants For Anxiety, Study Finds

Mindfulness exercises can, in some cases, be as effective as antidepressant drugs when dealing with anxiety disorders, new research reveals. The findings highlight how mindfulness meditation could be a useful approach to treating these conditions. The study put a course of mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques up against a course of escitalopram – a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class medication also known as Lexapro, considered to be a gold standard antidepressant – across eight weeks. Follow-up surveys were carried out up to 24 weeks after enrollment using an assessment called the Clinical Global Impression of Severity scale (CGI-S), measured on a scale...
WASHINGTON STATE
psychologytoday.com

Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety

Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety

We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
psychologytoday.com

Why Adult Children of Gray Divorce Have Mixed Feelings

Adult children of gray divorce who had toxic relationships with parents may have difficulty trusting and feel insecure, angry, anxious, and sad. Whether adult children of gray divorce had positive or negative attachment bonds with parents can affect their physical health in adulthood. Adult children of gray divorce can heal...
Wyoming News

Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Vice

How to Support a Loved One Going Through Depression

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. You won’t get a notification when someone you love has entered an abyss of emptiness. There are no alerts for depression. And no matter how hard you try, sheer willpower will not be enough to get them through it. There'll be times, especially in the early stages, when you’ll feel helpless and wonder: “What should I do now?”, “Can I be useful?” or “What if I get sucked in, too?”
triangletribune.com

Hustle culture impacts Black health

Hustle culture has been an essential part of being Black in America. It’s hard not to normalize seeing Black people work multiple jobs to survive, let alone fighting that uphill battle for access to the middle class. The grind might seem like it eventually pays dividends, but it has an adverse effect on mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
EF Bomb Coach

Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier

Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.
pharmacytimes.com

Managing Patient Expectations May Improve Treatment of Anxiety, Depression

Study highlights the impact of individual expectations for positive and negative outcomes. Psychology investigators have found that whether individuals are optimists or pessimists is largely driven by expectations rather than real outcomes, according to research published in Science Advances. The way that individuals learn from incorrect expectations varies. Although some...

