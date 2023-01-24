Read full article on original website
UMHB Men’s Basketball extends winning streak to seven games
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The UMHB Men’s Basketball team added another win to the ledger on Thursday night, as the Cru cruised past East Texas Baptist 89-78. The game was a back and forth battle to begin with, but eventually, the Cru grabbed a 12-11 lead on a Kyle Wright with 14:54 left in the first half and never looked back on their way to a win.
No. 10 McLennan Highlassies extend home winning streak with victory over Grayson
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The winning streak for the 10th-ranked McLennan Highlassies reached 11 games on Wednesday night, as they beat Grayson College 80-52. Miannah Little lead all scorers with 19 points, as the Highlassies improved to 17-2 on the season. Next up for Bill Brock’s team is...
Mark Morefield out as UMHB Women’s Head Basketball Coach
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — UMHB confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that Crusaders Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mark Morefield is no longer employed by the University. UMHB said they have no further comment at this time as to the sudden departure of Morefield. During his time with the Crusaders, Morefield led UMHB to a 146-46 in seven seasons with a 6-2 postseason record.
Former Lady Bear star DiDi Richards struts courtside, embraces alma mater
As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.
BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years
After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?
Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
Foster A Grandparent Initiative Seeks Bell County Volunteers
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is calling on all seniors and adults over the age of 55 to volunteer, mentor, and serve children with exceptional needs. Now considered a legacy program, the Foster A Grandparent initiative piloted in Denton, Texas and...
Major water line break in Temple
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to give to the individuals experiencing homelessness that they will speak with tomorrow.
Veteran Owned Harker Heights, Texas Business Is Popping A Snack In Style
(Harker Heights, Texas) - There's always a new spin on a food that everyone enjoys, isn't there? Which isn't necessarily a bad thing, of course. Just imagine a normal cheese pizza - feels like it's missing something, doesn't it?. Of course we're aren't trying to put down cheese pizza, because...
Aware Central Texas spreads Blue Sand for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Bell County, TX (FOX 44) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Aware Central Texas is doing its part to spread the word. Its more than information, its actually blue sand being spread across multiple agency properties. The blue sand spread between cracks shows survivors they won’t fall...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Mountainview Elementary to rededicate library honor of former principal and librarian
WACO, Texas — One Waco school will honor two beloved former employees this week, by rededicating its library in their honor. Mountainview Elementary has decided to honor former principal Raymond Weldon and former librarian Dottie Buchanan with the new dedication, citing their contributions to the school and their passion for helping students.
City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
Temple shooting now a homicide investigation
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business
KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything. Six news caught up with Durden as she was preparing one of her favorite...
Law enforcement groups renew effort to block parole for man who killed Waco Police Sgt. Roger Barrett in 1976
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area law enforcement groups are renewing a decades-old campaign in an effort to block the parole of a former Waco man who killed Waco Police Department Sgt. Roger Barrett and a Kansas man in 1976. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected Thelette Brandon’s...
