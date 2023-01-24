ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

UMHB Men’s Basketball extends winning streak to seven games

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The UMHB Men’s Basketball team added another win to the ledger on Thursday night, as the Cru cruised past East Texas Baptist 89-78. The game was a back and forth battle to begin with, but eventually, the Cru grabbed a 12-11 lead on a Kyle Wright with 14:54 left in the first half and never looked back on their way to a win.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Mark Morefield out as UMHB Women’s Head Basketball Coach

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — UMHB confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that Crusaders Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mark Morefield is no longer employed by the University. UMHB said they have no further comment at this time as to the sudden departure of Morefield. During his time with the Crusaders, Morefield led UMHB to a 146-46 in seven seasons with a 6-2 postseason record.
BELTON, TX
baylorlariat.com

Former Lady Bear star DiDi Richards struts courtside, embraces alma mater

As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years

After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Foster A Grandparent Initiative Seeks Bell County Volunteers

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is calling on all seniors and adults over the age of 55 to volunteer, mentor, and serve children with exceptional needs. Now considered a legacy program, the Foster A Grandparent initiative piloted in Denton, Texas and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Major water line break in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to give to the individuals experiencing homelessness that they will speak with tomorrow.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple shooting now a homicide investigation

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy