Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
fox34.com
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
fox34.com
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
‘It can create a dangerous situation’: Sledding in West Texas means you have to keep precautions in mind
Snowing accidents aren't seen often, but when they do happen, they can be devastating.
fox34.com
Super Powers at KCBD with AED training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madeleine Hall is one of our newsroom producers, now she has Super Powers, so to speak. Madeleine is armed with the task of saving the life of anyone on the night shift at KCBD if needed. We are not a big group at night, maybe 6...
fox34.com
Snow reports, slow melting, slow warming
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow on the ground, especially north of Lubbock, the cold is going to linger for a while. As the snow slowly melts temperatures will slowly climb. You’ll find snowfall reports at the end of this post. Flurries are possible today, but there will not...
fox34.com
Slightly warmer temps return, arctic air bringing lower temperatures next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sun and slightly warmer temperatures over the South Plains today. However, a few areas of flurries/sprinkles have been occurring in the western communities this afternoon. The limited precipitation will diminish tonight. However, due to runoff from melting snow, there will still be areas and patches...
KCBD
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
fox34.com
West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
fox34.com
Warming before the next cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives. With...
Here’s How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Lubbock And Into The Panhandle
It's a snow day across Lubbock, the South Plains, and into the Panhandle. In many areas we have seen enough snow for kids to make snowmen, to have snowball fights, and we have seen more than enough snow to delay travel on the roads. Going into yesterday it was predicted...
fox34.com
Caprock Corvette Club to host annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ Car Show
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show on Saturday, January 28th at the American Windmill Museum (AWM), located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock, Texas. Cars can register at 8:00 am...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation
In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
fox34.com
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt. According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
Comments / 0