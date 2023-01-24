ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
fox34.com

Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
fox34.com

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
fox34.com

Super Powers at KCBD with AED training

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madeleine Hall is one of our newsroom producers, now she has Super Powers, so to speak. Madeleine is armed with the task of saving the life of anyone on the night shift at KCBD if needed. We are not a big group at night, maybe 6...
fox34.com

Snow reports, slow melting, slow warming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow on the ground, especially north of Lubbock, the cold is going to linger for a while. As the snow slowly melts temperatures will slowly climb. You’ll find snowfall reports at the end of this post. Flurries are possible today, but there will not...
fox34.com

Slightly warmer temps return, arctic air bringing lower temperatures next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sun and slightly warmer temperatures over the South Plains today. However, a few areas of flurries/sprinkles have been occurring in the western communities this afternoon. The limited precipitation will diminish tonight. However, due to runoff from melting snow, there will still be areas and patches...
KCBD

East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
fox34.com

West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
fox34.com

Warming before the next cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives. With...
fox34.com

Caprock Corvette Club to host annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ Car Show

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show on Saturday, January 28th at the American Windmill Museum (AWM), located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock, Texas. Cars can register at 8:00 am...
Talk 1340

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Talk 1340

Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation

In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
fox34.com

Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt. According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
