Wyoming State

Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, January 27, 2023

It's Friday, January 27th – and the state forecast map is a blaze of colors. Winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, high wind warnings, winter storm watches and special weather advisories cover most of the Cowboy State today. Central Wyoming:. There's a 50 percent chance of snow in Casper...
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights

Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency

Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world's most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn't mean the feds don't spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
Wyoming legislators honor Teacher of the Year, student’s performance in nation’s report card

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, the Wyoming Legislature honored Wyoming’s teacher of the year, Zach Beam, a high school science teacher from Newcastle High School. Legislators recognized Beam’s contributions to Wyoming’s youth and the day-to-day efforts made by all teachers that are resulting in the strong performance of Wyoming students in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results, also known as the nation’s report card.
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney

The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land

Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a "no trespassing" sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration

LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
