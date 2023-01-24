Read full article on original website
California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
California sees further reductions in severity of drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California continues to see regional reductions in the severity of its longstanding drought after recent deluges from atmospheric rivers, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday. Severe drought was reduced to moderate drought in most of the San Joaquin Valley and the lowest category — abnormal...
Uvalde families press urgency after California shootings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families from Uvalde on Tuesday pleaded with new urgency for tougher gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in California, including the nation’s deadliest act of gun violence since last year’s attack at a Texas elementary school. “People are...
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
Residents recover after losing homes in fire at Pines of Perinton a year ago
PERINTON, N.Y. — One year ago Wednesday, a massive fire destroyed parts of the Pines of Perinton Apartment Complex. More than 60 people lost their homes. Just before the fire, several people who lived there complained about all sorts of violations in their apartments. News10NBC asked town leaders about any improvements made at the complex since rebuilding.
Dave Matthews band is coming to Darien Lake in June
DARIEN, N.Y. — The Dave Matthews band is back on tour this summer and they’re coming to Darien Lake. The band announced its 10th studio album, the first in five years, titled “walk around the moon,” out May 19. The band also revealed dates for a...
