disneyfanatic.com

Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor

Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Surprisingly Resumes Magic Key Sales TODAY!

Disneyland is gearing up to welcome more fans in 2023, as the Park is resuming sales of the highly demanded Magic Key Passes today!. Disney fans rejoice! Those looking to acquire a Disneyland Magic Key Pass could snatch one of these highly demanded passes today, just in time for the start of the Disney100 celebrations at the California theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Hypebae

Human Made Releases Limited Edition Donuts With Krispy Kreme

Cult-classic brand Human Made is partnering with decadent donut company Krispy Kreme to release an assortment of limited edition flavors. Designed by Mr. Nigo, a longtime fan of the original glazed, the specially made pastries arrive in an exclusive box, bearing a hybrid logo of the two brands. New flavors include three options — a strawberry chocolate heart with sweet and sour taste and smoothness, a luscious chocolate custard with a classic donut and the all-time favorite glazed.
disneyfanatic.com

LIST: Most Disappointing Disney World Restaurants Per Guests

Here is the collected list of the most disappointing Walt Disney World Resort restaurants per Guests, along with their reasoning for the choice!. Based on a discussion started by Disney Guest and Reddit user u/diiizzzzoooo, with the question,. “What restaurant disappointed you the most, not necessarily because the food or...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
msn.com

Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant

A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World

When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.

