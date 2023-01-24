ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town

Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Two regions of Colorado struggling to recover from drought

While a large area of Colorado continues to recover from years of drought, two small parts of the state are seeing little to no progress in that regard.The northeast and southeast corners remain in extreme drought conditions, and there's concern the brutally dry landscape will only get worse.On the plains of southeast Colorado, life is rarely easy, but for the Hendricks family, a new challenge plays out every day.Harmony Hendricks, whose parents own the property, feels it while watering their dozens of goats and chickens. Each drop comes from water tanks they haul in from nearby Springfield since their well...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

AI could be used to detect wildfires in Colorado

DENVER — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators discussed in a hearing Thursday...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average. The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring. "We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the The post Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
soprissun.com

Wolves are coming: Livestock growers voice concerns

“Wolves are coming!” was an oft-repeated statement at Saturday’s Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association meeting in Rifle. And, indeed, they are. In fact, if all goes according to plan, wolves will be released into Colorado in December of this year. But, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) draft plan, made public in December 2022, is complicated.
RIFLE, CO
pupvine.com

13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust

You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
COLORADO STATE
Craig Daily Press

Writers on the Range: Atmospheric rivers endanger the West

Moab, Utah, gets just eight inches of rain per year, yet rainwater flooded John Weisheit’s basement last summer. Extremes are common in a desert: Rain and snow are rare, and a deluge can cause flooding. Weisheit, 68, co-director of Living Rivers and a former Colorado River guide, has long...
MOAB, UT
