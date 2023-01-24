Read full article on original website
Colorado snowpack calculated by 115 mountain weather stations
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Hydrologists track the amount of snow that accumulates in the mountains over the winter. That helps them get an idea of how much water will runoff into our streams and reservoirs in the summer when the demand for water goes up. Even though it's a...
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
Two regions of Colorado struggling to recover from drought
While a large area of Colorado continues to recover from years of drought, two small parts of the state are seeing little to no progress in that regard.The northeast and southeast corners remain in extreme drought conditions, and there's concern the brutally dry landscape will only get worse.On the plains of southeast Colorado, life is rarely easy, but for the Hendricks family, a new challenge plays out every day.Harmony Hendricks, whose parents own the property, feels it while watering their dozens of goats and chickens. Each drop comes from water tanks they haul in from nearby Springfield since their well...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
AI could be used to detect wildfires in Colorado
DENVER — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators discussed in a hearing Thursday...
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
Bear the Rottie missing for 3 years from Texas home found on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Bear the Rottweiler certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been found – the wayward pooch was found running down Highway 36 near Westminster on Thursday after what's presumed as a very long road trip. Three years ago, Bear was in his yard...
CPW Seeks Public Comment on Southeast Region Pronghorn Herd Management Plans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Public input is being sought by Colorado Parks and Wildlife about how it intends to manage 11 pronghorn herds across its Southeast Region over the next 10 years. CPW staff has spent months drafting proposed management plans for the pronghorn herds that extend from Leadville...
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average. The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring. "We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the The post Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Wolves are coming: Livestock growers voice concerns
“Wolves are coming!” was an oft-repeated statement at Saturday’s Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association meeting in Rifle. And, indeed, they are. In fact, if all goes according to plan, wolves will be released into Colorado in December of this year. But, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) draft plan, made public in December 2022, is complicated.
13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust
You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
Writers on the Range: Atmospheric rivers endanger the West
Moab, Utah, gets just eight inches of rain per year, yet rainwater flooded John Weisheit’s basement last summer. Extremes are common in a desert: Rain and snow are rare, and a deluge can cause flooding. Weisheit, 68, co-director of Living Rivers and a former Colorado River guide, has long...
