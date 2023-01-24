Read full article on original website
UMHB Men’s Basketball extends winning streak to seven games
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The UMHB Men’s Basketball team added another win to the ledger on Thursday night, as the Cru cruised past East Texas Baptist 89-78. The game was a back and forth battle to begin with, but eventually, the Cru grabbed a 12-11 lead on a Kyle Wright with 14:54 left in the first half and never looked back on their way to a win.
Temple gets back over .500 in district with a win against Midway
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Temple Boys Basketball team are now tied for the second spot in its district, as the Wildcats went on the road and beat Midway 59-39. Next up for Temple is a home game against Hutton on Friday, January 27th at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, Midway will travel to Copperas Cove to take on the Bulldawgs on Friday, January 27th at 7:00 pm.
Mark Morefield out as UMHB Women’s Head Basketball Coach
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — UMHB confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that Crusaders Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mark Morefield is no longer employed by the University. UMHB said they have no further comment at this time as to the sudden departure of Morefield. During his time with the Crusaders, Morefield led UMHB to a 146-46 in seven seasons with a 6-2 postseason record.
McLennan Community College changes brand to increase student enrollment
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees’ met Tuesday evening to discuss a new look they want for the school. Its their brand, and they partnered with World Design Marketing to find new ways to increase student enrollment. Its current wordmark has been...
Foster A Grandparent Initiative Seeks Bell County Volunteers
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is calling on all seniors and adults over the age of 55 to volunteer, mentor, and serve children with exceptional needs. Now considered a legacy program, the Foster A Grandparent initiative piloted in Denton, Texas and...
Major water line break in Temple
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to give to the individuals experiencing homelessness that they will speak with tomorrow.
City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
Aware Central Texas spreads Blue Sand for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Bell County, TX (FOX 44) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Aware Central Texas is doing its part to spread the word. Its more than information, its actually blue sand being spread across multiple agency properties. The blue sand spread between cracks shows survivors they won’t fall...
Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
Mobile flu shot clinic returning to Baylor
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With an intense flu season still making it presence known, Baylor University Health Services will again be offering flu shots for students, faculty and staff. The university says a mobile clinic will be operating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1,...
Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
Temple shooting now a homicide investigation
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
Lane closures to cause delays in Bell County traffic
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Some lane closures will cause traffic delays in Bell County. The Texas Department of Transportation will perform various closures under Interstate 14, at the Indian Trail intersection. The closures will allow crews to perform work on the bridge rail. The closures will occur...
Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
3 people killed during high-speed chase crash
Milam County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Investigators say it happened around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 36/US 190 near CR337 as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. The vehicle ran off the road and crashed, bursting into flames.
Man accused of shooting his son near Lorena
Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – An 85-year-old man is being held in the McLennan County Jail. He is accused of shooting his own son at a residence near Lorena on Tuesday. Bond has been set at $300,000 for J.D. Mooneyham on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An arrest affidavit stated that McLennan County deputies were sent to a home in the 500 block of Casa del Rancho, near Lorena, just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting. A man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Local organization provides resources for the homeless
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An organization seeking to assist the homeless is hosting its next event this Friday. The next Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall – located at 100 Washington Avenue. Through Project Homeless Connect efforts, the organization hopes to not only have resources to help people move out of homelessness – but also quality of life offerings to extend kindness and compassion to neighbors.
