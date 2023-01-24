WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Temple Boys Basketball team are now tied for the second spot in its district, as the Wildcats went on the road and beat Midway 59-39. Next up for Temple is a home game against Hutton on Friday, January 27th at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, Midway will travel to Copperas Cove to take on the Bulldawgs on Friday, January 27th at 7:00 pm.

