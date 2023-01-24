Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
KNOE TV8
Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
Monroe, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Wossman High School basketball team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Roundball Roundup: Wossman takes down 165 foe Richwood, plus more scores
FINAL SCORE (BOYS): WOSSMAN 68, RICHWOOD 46 CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN 63, FAMILY COMMUNITY 37 CHOUDRANT 66, SIMSBORO 49 GIBSLAND-COLEMAN 75, SUMMERFIELD 35 FRANKLIN PARISH 80, NEVILLE 67 FINAL SCORES (GIRLS): CALVIN 61, ATLANTA 13 CARROLL 48, BASTROP 34 OCS 52, LINCOLN PREP 34 MCGEHEE 83, DOLLARWAY 7
lincolnparishjournal.com
McLeroy, Booster Club present Baugh with commemorative gift
A special season requires a special commemoration. That’s exactly what legendary artist Reggie McLeroy presented to Ruston head football coach Jerrod Baugh to cap off the banquet as a gift by McLeroy and commissioned by the 2022 Bearcat Booster Club. “I was completely taken aback that Reggie and the...
KNOE TV8
Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death. Grambling State offers rides to students who feel in danger on-campus or off, while ULM and Louisiana Tech provide on-campus safety escorts. aarons aces. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed. According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken […]
KNOE TV8
Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
Local developers, agencies breathe new life into historic Miller-Roy building, reopening on February 2nd
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In downtown Monroe, the historic Miller-Roy building, which previously played a significant role in African American culture, is now formally reopening to the public on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The ribbon cutting will be at 3:00 PM and this event will take place at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, La.
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe Police searching for a 14-year-old juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Anaihia Frazier. According to deputies, Frazier was last seen by a family member on January 23, 2023, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket over a brown romper and pink Vans shoes. If you know the whereabouts of the […]
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 11:33 […]
KNOE TV8
Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road. “When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.
Intoxicated Monroe couple allegedly burglarize home for video game console; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning of January 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Officers went on to learn that a man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated when they kicked […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Adding to the force
Law enforcement is not for the faint of heart. The process of becoming a Ruston Police Officer is one that challenges an individual both physically and mentally. Recently, four individuals joined the Ruston Police. Logan Vines, William Graham, Samuel Fincher and A’Kella Jones are all excited to make an impact and serve the community.
Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
Comments / 0