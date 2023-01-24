ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
MONROE, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Monroe, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

McLeroy, Booster Club present Baugh with commemorative gift

A special season requires a special commemoration. That’s exactly what legendary artist Reggie McLeroy presented to Ruston head football coach Jerrod Baugh to cap off the banquet as a gift by McLeroy and commissioned by the 2022 Bearcat Booster Club. “I was completely taken aback that Reggie and the...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle

KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death. Grambling State offers rides to students who feel in danger on-campus or off, while ULM and Louisiana Tech provide on-campus safety escorts. aarons aces. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed. According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.    At approximately 11:33 […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road. “When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Adding to the force

Law enforcement is not for the faint of heart. The process of becoming a Ruston Police Officer is one that challenges an individual both physically and mentally. Recently, four individuals joined the Ruston Police. Logan Vines, William Graham, Samuel Fincher and A’Kella Jones are all excited to make an impact and serve the community.
RUSTON, LA

