Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013CJ CoombsHolt County, MO
The historic and stunning Atchison County Memorial Building was built in 1919CJ CoombsRock Port, MO
Related
Mid-Buchanan sneaks by North Platte in thrilling NP tournament game
DEARBORN - In the first three meetings between Bryce Kemper's Mid-Buchanan and his son, Braydn Kemper's North Platte, the Dragons had won by an average of 23 points. On Tuesday, Braydn came as close as he ever had to beating Dad. In fact, the Panthers were on the verge of breaking a 12-game losing streak to the Dragons, which dates back to 2016.
Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked No. 5 […]
Royals get LHP Josh Taylor from Boston for oft-injured Adalberto Mondesi
(AP) - The Kansas City Royals have acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player. Tuesday marked the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen. On Monday night, the Royals sent starting centerfielder Michael A. Taylor to the AL Central-rival Minnesota Twins for a pair of pitching prospects, Steven Cruz and Evan Sisk, that could help the big league bullpen as soon as this season.
Kansas man injured after semi overturns on icy I-70
BOONE COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday in Boone County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by Frank K. Bosse, 66, Atchison, Kan., was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Route Z. The vehicle began to slide...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday
A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
2 from Missouri dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway
JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
northwestmoinfo.com
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
Four finalists named in search for next NWMSU President
Four finalists have been identified to become the 11th President of Northwest Missouri State University. The four individuals were identified by a search committee hired by the Board of Regents. The four finalists are Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, David P. Jones the vice president for student...
KCTV 5
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
Kansas City animal shelter rescues dozens of dogs in Louisiana
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs spent the week in Louisiana rescuing 54 dogs and puppies from a rural city shelter.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Harrison County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man today on over a handful of charges in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Jeremy J. Pullen around 11:02 Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of felony creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights, and exceeding the posted speed limit over 26 miles-per-hour.
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0