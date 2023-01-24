ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound City, MO

St. Joseph Post

Mid-Buchanan sneaks by North Platte in thrilling NP tournament game

DEARBORN - In the first three meetings between Bryce Kemper's Mid-Buchanan and his son, Braydn Kemper's North Platte, the Dragons had won by an average of 23 points. On Tuesday, Braydn came as close as he ever had to beating Dad. In fact, the Panthers were on the verge of breaking a 12-game losing streak to the Dragons, which dates back to 2016.
DEARBORN, MO
KSNT News

Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked No. 5 […]
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Royals get LHP Josh Taylor from Boston for oft-injured Adalberto Mondesi

(AP) - The Kansas City Royals have acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player. Tuesday marked the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen. On Monday night, the Royals sent starting centerfielder Michael A. Taylor to the AL Central-rival Minnesota Twins for a pair of pitching prospects, Steven Cruz and Evan Sisk, that could help the big league bullpen as soon as this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday

A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.

One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man

HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
BETHANY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Four finalists named in search for next NWMSU President

Four finalists have been identified to become the 11th President of Northwest Missouri State University. The four individuals were identified by a search committee hired by the Board of Regents. The four finalists are Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, David P. Jones the vice president for student...
MARYVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Harrison County

Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man today on over a handful of charges in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Jeremy J. Pullen around 11:02 Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of felony creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights, and exceeding the posted speed limit over 26 miles-per-hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

