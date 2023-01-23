ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 193

Beverly Summers Miller
3d ago

Take all that mess some where else. The drag shows, the Nazi bs, needs to leave this state. Tennesseans don't want the big city drama. And since people have started moving in here this mess has been cropping up. Let us live in peace

Reply(16)
71
A #1 Guy
3d ago

Meh… if they are adults then I don’t care. If they are minors, then i care. That’s the point. Adults don’t need protecting. Minors do.

Reply(4)
13
Arti D
3d ago

"Over 18 and private" Makes it none of your business. Don't like it don't go. I sure as hell wouldn't, but what consenting adults do is none of your business. Can we please get back to " if it isn't endangering YOUR life, liberty, or property, mind your own business" remember the founding fathers idea of freedom. That includes not shoving your mythology down everyone else's throat.

Reply(14)
8
 

