Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Washington Post Predicts How Kevin McCarthy's Latest 'Pettiness' Could Haunt Him
The GOP House speaker's move could greatly benefit one of his biggest Democratic rivals, the newspaper's editorial board suggested.
WSAV-TV
Santos skips White House event for new members
President Biden on Tuesday evening hosted Democratic and Republican new members of Congress for a reception at the White House, but embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) did not attend. The reception in the East Room of the White House was scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m., and Santos was not...
WSAV-TV
Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was postponing reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from “threatened” to the more...
WSAV-TV
Member of Congress reads AI-generated speech on House floor
BOSTON (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he opted to let the AI do the talking. The brief two-paragragh speech read by the Massachusetts Democrat on the floor of the U.S. House...
WSAV-TV
Dems hope new Heartland Caucus will help the Midwest
WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Midwest Democrats are vowing to ensure Midwest issues are a priority in Washington, especially within their own party. “Issues like bringing back American manufacturing, investing in rural revitalization,” explained Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-IL. Wednesday, a group led by Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell announced the...
