The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Santos skips White House event for new members

President Biden on Tuesday evening hosted Democratic and Republican new members of Congress for a reception at the White House, but embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) did not attend. The reception in the East Room of the White House was scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m., and Santos was not...
Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was postponing reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from “threatened” to the more...
Member of Congress reads AI-generated speech on House floor

BOSTON (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he opted to let the AI do the talking. The brief two-paragragh speech read by the Massachusetts Democrat on the floor of the U.S. House...
Dems hope new Heartland Caucus will help the Midwest

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Midwest Democrats are vowing to ensure Midwest issues are a priority in Washington, especially within their own party. “Issues like bringing back American manufacturing, investing in rural revitalization,” explained Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-IL. Wednesday, a group led by Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell announced the...
