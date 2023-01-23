Read full article on original website
Doomsday Clock reset: World now faces ‘unprecedented danger’
Get your apocalypse survival kit ready: The world is the closest to the end of days as it has ever been, scientists warn. The symbolic Doomsday Clock — designed by scientists to measure how close the world is to an apocalypse — has been reset to 90 seconds to midnight. This is the closest the clock has ever been set to midnight in the 76 years since its creation. “We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality,” Rachel Bronson, PhD, president and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in the announcement on Tuesday. “Ninety seconds to...
Nostradamus’ Doomsday Forecasts for 2023: Apparently the World’s Going to Hell in a Handbasket
The annual Nostradamus forecast for 2023 is officially out, and folks, it’s not looking good. The grim doomsday forecast is calling for an all-out world war and the arrival of the antichrist, just to name a few. If you’re unfamiliar with Nostradamus, he was an astrologer from the 16th...
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Doomsday clock hits 90 seconds to midnight as world gets closer than ever to "global catastrophe"
For three years, the hands of the world's Doomsday clock were set at 100 seconds to midnight. But now, as Ukraine approaches a year of war, the climate crisis continues and other actions threaten humanity, the world has officially crept even closer to what the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists calls "global catastrophe."
Human activity and drought ‘degrading more than a third of Amazon rainforest’
Human activity and drought may have degraded more than a third of the Amazon rainforest, double the previous estimate, according to a study that heightens concerns that the globally important ecosystem is slipping towards a point of no return. Fires, land conversion, logging and water shortages, have weakened the resilience...
Lighthouse Keepers Inexplicably Vanish Into Thin Air Never to Be Found Again
In December of 1900, a mysterious incident occurred on the remote Eilean Mòr, a Scottish island located in the North Atlantic. Three Lighthouse Keepers disappeared without leaving any clues as to what had happened: was it an accident or something more sinister and nefarious?
