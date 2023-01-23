Get your apocalypse survival kit ready: The world is the closest to the end of days as it has ever been, scientists warn. The symbolic Doomsday Clock — designed by scientists to measure how close the world is to an apocalypse — has been reset to 90 seconds to midnight. This is the closest the clock has ever been set to midnight in the 76 years since its creation. “We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality,” Rachel Bronson, PhD, president and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in the announcement on Tuesday. “Ninety seconds to...

